For Matrix vertical form fill and seal packaging customers in the South-Central region of the United States, Chris Shay will be their point of contact. In his role, Shay will be working with integrators, copackers, and end-user customers to expand the company’s growing vertical form fill seal packaging business.

Matrix is a leader in vertical form fill seal packaging equipment producing a variety of flexible bag styles, including pillow, gusseted, flat bottom, and modified doy.

Shay comes to Matrix after a 10-year career holding engineering and sales positions at Formers International, a manufacturer of hand-crafted form fill and seal bag forming assemblies. Shay’s background gives him distinct insight of packaging industry design and customer needs, enabling him to recommend the best vertical form fill seal packaging solution to maximize ROI for customers’ specific application.

“I’m excited to apply my experience to help guide customers toward the right packaging system to meet or exceed their sales and production goals,” Shay said. “Matrix is a progressive company that’s become the foremost leader in vertical form fill seal technology, and I’m very happy to be joining their team of talented professionals.”

Shay is based in Houston, Texas. Matrix’s South-Central region encompasses eight states from Montana south to Texas. For more information on Matrix, visit https://www.matrixpm.com/.