Nordson Corporation, through its Polymer Processing Systems division, has announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Pinto as a regional sales manager. In this role, he will focus on maintaining and developing relationships with customers in the midwestern United States and western Canada, offering top-notch technical sales support and service at both the processor and OEM levels.

“Nick brings a unique perspective from his experience in plastic capital equipment sales to this key role,” said Kelly Harings, Senior Manager, Commercial Sales & Marketing. “I am confident that he will leverage this expertise with key customers as we concentrate on our growth initiatives in the Midwest region.”

Pinto previously held positions at Battery Systems Inc. and MAAG Group in the U.S. Most recently, he served as the sales manager for polymer and chemical solutions at MAAG, where he developed sales strategies that contributed to significant growth and product development in his business segment.

"I am excited to join the Nordson team, especially since the EDI® brand is well-positioned for growth with the development of advanced technology solutions," said Pinto. "I look forward to collaborating with our customers to enhance the efficiency of their processes.”

About Nordson Polymer Processing Systems

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems provides customers with engineered components to melt, homogenize, filter, meter and give shape to plastic and fluid coating materials. Nordson Corp leverages the collective plastics industry experience from a series of strategic acquisitions to offer a uniquely broad portfolio of industry-leading technologies. Nordson delivers a full range of precision melt stream products —from filtration systems, pumps, and valves to the extrusion dies and pelletizing systems to meet the constantly evolving needs of the polymer industry. Nordson provides customers with local technical sales, service and remanufacturing capabilities through sales organizations and regional manufacturing. To learn more, visit http://www.nordsonpolymerprocessing.com.