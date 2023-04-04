NJM, a ProMach product brand, announces the appointment of Rich Orrell to the position of Regional Sales Manager for the Midwestern United States.

Orrell is responsible for bringing NJM’s packaging systems, including those from Dara Pharma, Cremer and Steelco, to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical device, personal care and other manufacturers and contract packers throughout this region.

“NJM is positioned to fulfill all our customers’ packaging line needs by providing world-class equipment, seamless integration and a single point of contact for planning, installation and aftermarket support. Plus, we’ve recently expanded our parts and service department to offer even faster response times,” said Mark Laroche, Vice President of Sales for NJM. “We’re very picky when selecting people for our sales team, so we’re beyond thrilled to have found Rich. He’s deeply familiar with the aseptic packaging market and is a valuable asset to our customers.”

Orrell brings 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotech packaging sales and consulting. Most recently, he owned and operated RLM Consulting, working with pharma and biotech manufacturers on aseptic fill/finish applications. Prior to that, he was Regional Sales Manager for ABEC and Director of Sales at PRI Bio. Orrell holds a bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and a master’s from Biola University.

“It’s truly an honor to join such a high-caliber supplier. Offering everything from stand-alone equipment to cellular lines to fully-integrated, turnkey systems, NJM’s wide range of best-in-class processing and packaging solutions is unique in our industry,” said Orrell.

Orrell takes over the Midwest U.S. territory – including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia – that was previously supported by Frank Whites, who retired last year after more than 20 years with NJM.

About NJM

NJM is a single-source provider of automated packaging machinery for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biopharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

NJM is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions.

Learn more about NJM at www.NJMPackaging.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line.

For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.



