Xeikon announced the appointment of Victor Ortiz as sales manager of its corrugated business division. Ortiz brings more than 20 years of relevant experience working in the industrial digital printing industry as well as in the sign and display sector. He resides with his family in Barcelona, ES.

In his new role, Ortiz is tasked with developing Xeikon’s IDERA business in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy. The IDERA platform is a post-print, single-pass printing press using certified food-safe, water-based inks on coated and uncoated corrugated sheets up to 63 inches wide and 110 inches long.

Daniel Velema, Xeikon’s VP of corrugated and solution services, says Xeikon has “seen a keen interest in our single-pass, water-based post-print solution. IDERA provides the flexibility needed to move the required print volume — in terms of productivity, print quality, cost per sheet, application, sheet formats, pre- and post-equipment and digital workflow. 2021 is all about working together with customers and strategic partners to place two printing solutions in the field and jointly shape the way forward. Ortiz’s experience and contacts are hereby key to our journey, and it’s great to have him onboard.”

“I am very pleased to join the Xeikon team in the Corrugated Business Division,” says Ortiz. “The company has a proven vision of product innovation, which has led it to be a global leader in the digital printing marketplace. Xeikon has always had a clear focus on its market strategy and water-based inks for corrugated is a ‘Yes or Yes’ type of technology. It is an exciting time to enter the digital corrugated market and Xeikon’s IDERA digital printing solution is sure to be of interest to all printers and converters working in this sector. I am looking forward to sharing my years of experience working with digital solutions and promoting the benefits of IDERA.”

For more information visit www.xeikon.com and www.idera-sprinting.com.