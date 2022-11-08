British Manufacturer Edale, a leading supplier of high technology, narrow, mid-web flexographic and digital printing presses and converting equipment, has appointed Phil Jager as an integral part of Edale’s ambitious plan to grow their global presence.

The North American Market is one of the largest printing markets in the world and continues to grow steadily. Edale itself has experienced strong and growing interest from the region in its range of presses for Cartons, Labels, Digital Web and Finishing solutions, principally their FL5 Carton Production Line, which has recently seen a significant level of interest and new orders.

Jager's appointment gives existing and potential new customers in North America a dedicated Edale Sales expert with a deep routed background and experience within this region. Edale's customers have experienced first-hand the benefits of British Manufacturing and presses being designed, customized, and built at Edale's UK Headquarters and receiving first-class aftersales support.

Phil Jager comments: "I am delighted to represent Edale as their Sales Manager in North America. I have worked in the print and packaging industry for over twenty-five years. Most recently, I was with Fujifilm as their National Packaging Manager. I have extensive experience in the Folding Carton and Label industries from both a production machinery and a finished goods perspective. I am equally familiar with the U.S. and Canadian marketplace and am excited about the growth opportunities in those markets. I have known Edale for several years and was drawn to their drive and passion for evolving their technology and providing solutions. It has been surprising and exciting to see their impressive operation at their UK Headquarters and see British Manufacturing at its best with the vast array of unique standard and customized solutions available. I am delighted to be a part of this super-dynamic team that represents world-class flexographic innovative technology, and I look forward to meeting up with businesses to discuss their customers’ needs and look at how Edale can provide solutions."

Darren Pickford, Sales Director, Edale, comments: "The appointment of Phil Jager has created an exciting opportunity for us and our customers. His knowledge of the North American market and its needs are a real asset to the team as he has vast experience in converting, flexographic, lithographic and digital printing. Throughout his career, he has successfully developed strong relationships, understood customer needs, and provided solutions. We are confident that Phil will be a fantastic ambassador for the Edale brand and join us in the 'revolution of change' we see in the industry, with businesses who are looking at alternative print options and challenging the convention."