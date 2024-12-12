WLS, a ProMach product brand, has announced the promotion of Breanna Behr to the position of Regional Sales Manager for the Northeastern United States. Behr is responsible for bringing WLS' labeling systems to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical device, personal care, beverage and other manufacturers and contract packers throughout this region.

“The healthcare products industry is facing new challenges as the market shifts increasingly towards personalized and quality-of-life medications, small-batch processing and advanced delivery systems like injector pens. To support our customers through these changes, we’re continuously advancing and adapting our technology portfolio to meet the evolving needs of both traditional, high-volume operations and specialized manufacturing,” said Adam Rosenthal, Director of Sales at WLS. “Breanna’s deep understanding of our equipment and customers make her the ideal choice for this role.”

Behr, who has been with WLS for four years as an Applications Engineer, brings more than seven years of experience in engineering and manufacturing. Prior to joining WLS, she worked as a Mechanical Design Engineer at Cummins Allison and held multiple project management positions at LaFrance Corp. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Widener University.

“WLS delivers cutting-edge labeling machinery with proven reliability,” said Behr. “I’ve participated in countless factory acceptance tests and collaborated closely with manufacturers and contract packers to assess their objectives and specifications, which has given me a unique perspective on how our technology addresses real-world labeling requirements. I’m excited to now be partnering with customers on the sales side to help them strengthen their packaging operations and support their future growth.”

Behr's territory includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Mark South, who previously managed the Northeastern United States, is now overseeing the Southeast region. Harry Anderson, the previous manager of the Southeast, has transitioned to a sales engineering position.