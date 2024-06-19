Grove Bags, the leading provider of USA-Made cannabis packaging powered by TerpLoc® Technology, has announced the launch of ExIce, an eco-friendly storage solution designed to address the unique challenges of preserving fresh frozen cannabis.

ExIce is the only fresh frozen storage solution available on the market that’s completely water soluble. The best part? ExIce fully dissolves in water without leaving any residual microplastics, making it not only biodegradable and compostable but also marine safe—an industry-first that doesn’t sacrifice quality for eco-friendliness.

UV-resistant, antimicrobial, anti-static, and extraordinarily durable, even in sub-zero temperatures, ExIce is engineered to prevent condensation build-up and freezer burn, maintaining the integrity of fresh frozen cannabis by inhibiting ice crystal formation.

“ExIce represents a big step forward for cannabis concentrate production SOPs. This first-of-its-kind solution is extremely durable, and doesn’t become brittle in freezing temperatures. Live product remains safe, sound, and ready to extract,” says Jack Grover, Founder & CEO of Grove Bags. “Our commitment to sustainability is exemplified by ExIce’s fully water-soluble composition, bringing an eco-friendly solution to operators that doesn’t compromise on performance.”

ExIce continues Grove Bags' tradition of innovation and excellence, underpinned by the company’s proprietary TerpLoc® technology. With terpene preservation and sustainability at its core, ExIce is the first-of-its-kind to meet the needs of fresh frozen cannabis storage and preservation.

To learn more about Grove Bags, and ExIce, please visit GroveBags.com/ExIce.