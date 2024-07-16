The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging. The competition is among the most respected in the industry thanks to the outstanding caliber of packaging entries, the objective and methodical judging process, and the extensive media coverage of the competition winners. Its focus on new technologies, processes, printing techniques, and sustainability of flexible packaging, places the Achievement Awards program in a class by itself.

This 2025 Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards competition, the rules including eligibility requirements, entry fees and complete instructions on how to enter the competition. It also outlines the key criteria attributes for evaluating expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, printing, shelf impact, packaging excellence, and sustainability categories. These attributes are what differentiates flexible packaging from other packaging formats to provide extraordinary packaging solutions.

Key dates for the 2025 competition include:

Deadline for entries: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Announcement of winners: Friday, March 7, 2025

If you developed a new packaging solution that is currently on the market, FPA urges you to enter the 2025 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition. Please call the Flexible Packaging Association at 410.694.0800 if you have any questions or require further assistance.

Awards Overview

The Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards honors packaging and converting excellence in the flexible packaging industry. Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards are given in the following categories. A package may be entered in one or more of the six categories at no additional cost.

Categories:

Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Technical Innovation

Sustainability

Printing

Shelf Impact

Packaging Excellence Awards

All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts. The Highest Achievement Award will be given to a Gold Award winner ranked by the judges as having contributed most to the advancement of the industry. Gold and Silver Awards will be given in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, Technical Innovation, Sustainability, Printing, Shelf Impact and Packaging Excellence categories.