UK-based recyclable flexible packaging specialist, Eco Flexibles, has added further strength to the business with the appointment of Amy Gray as Key Account Manager. This strategic addition to the team comes as the company continues to expand its footprint and deliver sustainability-focused flexible packaging solutions to its growing customer base.

Amy brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent the past six years in the flexible packaging industry, with roles ranging from National Account Manager to Customer Service Team Leader.

In her role as Key Account Manager, Amy will be responsible for nurturing and maintaining strong relationships with customers, overseeing the journey from initial meeting to final product delivery. Her role is integral to ensuring that Eco Flexibles’ customers receive responsive and high-quality service, tailored to their specific needs and sustainability goals.

Amy commented on her new role: “I am delighted to join the Eco Flexibles team at a very exciting period of growth for the business. As Key Account Manager, I will be helping to build and develop lasting relationships, from first contact to the delivery of an outstanding finished packaging product. Eco Flexibles is known for its fresh approach to recyclable flexible packaging design and development, its customer-first approach and bold innovation strategy, so I’m very much looking forward to stamping my mark on the role.”

Amy joins Eco Flexibles at a high-growth period as its packaging innovation continues to resonate with brands and retailers. Following the launch of a new 40,000 sq. ft. production site, the business enhanced quality, agility and performance with the addition of a Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 water-based ink digital press, the first machine of its kind installed outside of Japan. Then, as a result of high demand, the business announced it would be investing in a second machine.

Simon Buswell, Director at Eco Flexibles, added: “We are delighted to welcome Amy to the Eco Flexibles family. One of the reasons we have been so successful is the strength of our team. We come together from all corners of the packaging industry, so we know what the common pressure points are for brands, and we know how to deliver excellence. Amy is an ideal fit for us, with her extensive experience in account management and customer service, combined with her passion for sustainable flexible packaging. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on our client relationships and our business as a whole.”

To learn more about Eco Flexibles, please visit https://www.ecoflexibles.com/.