Fox Packaging proudly welcomes Jensie Smith as the Retail and Key Account Manager, dedicated to enhancing customer service and providing vital support to the sales team. Reporting to Jen Doxey, Director of Sales, Jensie will concentrate on building lasting relationships with key accounts and prioritizing exemplary service.

In her role, Jensie will manage a portfolio of key accounts, overseeing communication, streamlining artwork changes, and guiding packaging programs.

Working closely with the internal team, including the Director of Sales, Jen Doxey, Marketing and Brand Manager, Victoria Lopez, and manufacturing teams, Jensie will support the sales team by generating new opportunities in the produce and non-produce sectors.

Her role encompasses developing strong customer contacts, ensuring positive relationships across various levels of customer management.

In her proactive approach, Jensie will engage customers based on past sales history and facilitate Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) and blanket order (BO) stocking programs in collaboration with Jen Doxey.

Jen Doxey, Director of Sales, Fox Packaging, commented on the significance of Jensie joining the team: "Jensie's addition to the Fox Packaging team is a significant step forward in our commitment to serving our customers with excellence. Having worked very closely with Jensie at Giro, I look forward to leveraging her reputation for actively nurturing client relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction through seamless project management.”

Doxey added: “At Fox Packaging, it's not just about delivering products; it's about being true partners in our customers' packaging portfolios. We understand the importance of clear communication and realistic timelines that align with our operations and production schedules. Our goal is to facilitate timely order intake, ensure competitive lead times, and delivering quality packaging. Jensie's role is pivotal in achieving this objective.”

Jensie Smith, the newly appointed Retail and Key Account Manager, added, "I am extremely proud to be joining Fox Packaging and continuing my passion for the industry. During the last 15 years, I have met so many incredible caring people that have deeply impacted me professionally and personally. Many customers have become friends and mentors that have supported me through life and work changes. The produce industry has so many hard-working people that motivate me to work extra hard to meet their needs."

Jensie is committed to preserving Fox Packaging's identity, reinforcing the company's dedication to exceptional customer service, and supporting the company’s sustainability initiatives.

Jensie's organized, self-starter approach suits the dynamic team environment, and her commitment to driving innovation aligns with Fox Packaging's progressive business objectives. Her collaborative spirit and dedication to compliance with company policies solidify her fit within the Fox Packaging team.

Fox Packaging is confident that Jensie's extensive experience and strategic acumen will significantly contribute to the company's continued success and growth in the packaging industry. To welcome Jensie, you can reach her at jensie.smith@foxbag.com