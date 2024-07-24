While digital printing has been dominating the Narrow Web Label market, digital and analogue technologies ideally complement and benefit from each other.

The cost comparison between Digital and conventional flexo is still a subject of wide discussion. Each have their strengths and weaknesses, depending on run lengths, inline value-added operations, and time to market. Digital has become a dominant force for Labels. However, for flexible packaging, it is a different story.

Giave of Barcelona, Spain, rolled out a new, better way to flexo print at Drupa for orders on demand with Gravure and Offset quality at high speeds. Giave and Novaflex will now showcase this technology at Labelexpo Americas 2024, which will take place September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Giave and Novaflex will be at Booth 6268.

This is a new Mid-Web flexo press without solvents for flexible packaging for indirect food contact, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, shrink sleeve and in-mold labels, that can also be configured for folding cartons and paperboard for higher print quality.

Many converters still have a reluctance to embrace UV curing inks, especially for indirect food contact packaging, However, flexible packaging is an area that needs scrutiny for the reduction of VOC solvent emissions, lower energy costs and the “Circular Economy” in packaging. Converters may not have many choices in the future.

Any fears of inks not being fully cured, however, are being overcome by new technology that delivers consistent output as a way of better ensuring full cure with migration issues under control.

If handled properly, there is no danger of backside ink offset in printed rolls.