Epson has announced its newest on-demand color inkjet label printer – the ColorWorks® CW-C8000 – is now available through Epson’s authorized partners. Purpose-built for mid- to high-volume batch runs in on-demand environments, the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C8000 is engineered for exceptional print quality, reliable performance and high-speed printing with advanced connectivity and cloud printing – allowing businesses to ‘Do Labels Differently™.’

“Color labeling is being used across various applications to improve efficiency, quality and customization,” said Stevi Sterns, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “The new ColorWorks CW-C8000 helps companies eliminate multi-step printing processes and the stockpiling of pre-printed color label rolls to print state-of-the-art, high-quality labels in real time.”

The ColorWorks CW-C8000 is designed to meet the high-volume label production needs of businesses in several markets, including prime and boutique, product ID, and warehousing and logistics. The powerful printer features advanced PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, combining exceptional image quality and sharp precision at incredible speeds, printing multiple labels with variable data at speeds up to 12-inches per second. The PrecisionCore permanent printhead allows for fewer interventions and low maintenance costs, making it ideal for busy, on-demand environments.

Durable, high-performance UltraChrome® DL pigment inks provide high-quality, long-lasting labels that resist smudging, smearing and fading. Customers can choose between Gloss and Matte Black ink to fit labeling needs. New high-capacity ink packs are ideal for high-volume batch runs, allowing for fewer interventions and offering low cost per milliliter and low consumable waste. Advanced connectivity, such as cloud printing and optional Wi-Fi®, helps to maximize workflow. Epson Cloud Solution PORT®2 offers remote management for powerful fleet productivity to better manage efficiency and optimize printer workflow, including viewing printer status, ink consumption and operation history.

Epson ColorWorks on-demand label printers are designed to help businesses ‘Do Labels Differently’ with full-color capabilities, single-step color printing simplicity and powerful PrecisionCore technology to produce state-of-the-art, high-quality labels in real time, eliminating the need for excess inventory and potentially reducing pre-printed label waste.

The ColorWorks CW-C8000 gloss and matte color inkjet label printers are now available in the U.S. and Canada through Epson’s authorized partners. The printer includes a 1-year limited warranty with extended service plans available for up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage. For additional information about Epson’s ColorWorks solutions, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.