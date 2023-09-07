As companies look for innovative ways to engage customers, Epson today announced new software for businesses to easily transform black-and-white shipping labels to colorful shipping labels that will help elevate their brand. New Label Boost™ software, compatible with most Epson ColorWorks® printers, allows businesses to easily add full-color coupons, targeted ads, secondary labels, and dynamic content to shipping labels, creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage shipping labels for marketing, reduce material and labor costs and streamline operations in general.

“Retailers and direct-to-consumer manufacturers are always looking for creative and affordable ways to grow revenue and build customer loyalty,” said Tessa Kohl, product manager of DX Solutions, Epson America, Inc. “Adding colorful messages in the form of branded content, secondary labels, coupons, and ads to shipping labels is a unique way for businesses to tap into innovative marketing, to help elevate branding, improve shipping accuracy and streamline operations.”

Businesses can use Label Boost software to apply secondary labels, such as regulatory or shipping-and-handling labels, or to highlight critical information, such as parcel count or expedited shipping, to promote accuracy and timeliness of delivery.

Label Boost software is designed for hassle-free deployment, so the bulk of the label creation process remains the same, with modification of the existing label only at the very last step before printing. It works alongside existing shipping software so delivery operations can continue to run seamlessly. Label Boost is compatible with ZPL® driven software used by many national couriers, as well as labeling solutions such as BarTender® and Loftware®. Businesses can automatically choose the messaging they want to attach based on a customer’s location, delivery date or other key variables.

Label Boost software is compatible with most Epson ColorWorks printers, ensuring labels are printed with exceptional image quality that’s worthy of the brand. In addition, there are no recurring software fees.

Benefits include:

Elevate branding – help increase customer stickiness and engagement by including promotions, product announcements and cross-promotional opportunities on shipping labels

– help increase customer stickiness and engagement by including promotions, product announcements and cross-promotional opportunities on shipping labels Reduce operational costs – help reduce associated material and labor costs while improving shipping processes for businesses adding secondary labels

– help reduce associated material and labor costs while improving shipping processes for businesses adding secondary labels Improve shipping accuracy – highlight critical information on shipping labels to provide clear instructions for packages that need special or expedited processing

The new software will be demonstrated in Epson’s booth (#719) at PARCEL Forum in Nashville, Tenn. from Sept. 11-13 and at PACK EXPO 2023 Las Vegas (#SL-6664) from Sept. 11-13. As one of the largest color label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson will be showcasing how its new Label Boost software can help professionals in the package fulfillment industry improve processes and maneuver increased competition and higher costs.

Available starting in late 2023, Label Boost will be offered through a standalone professional license, as well as with a promotional bundle with the ColorWorks CW-C6000P and a starter 4”x8” roll. For more information, visit www.epson.com/label-boost-color-shipping-label-software.