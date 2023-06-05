Hennessy, the world's best-selling cognac, has unveiled a striking new look for its Hennessy V.S.O.P packaging. This sleek edition of Hennessy V.S.O.P represents the brand’s first packaging update in 10 years, paying homage to Hennessy’s past and present while celebrating its drive for innovation and sustainability in the cognac category.

Sleek Silhouette: Hennessy V.S.O.P’s iconic silhouette has evolved with an uninterrupted, harmonious line that traces the outside of the bottle. The result is a more elegantly subtle shape with a refined stature. The new pedestal delicately reflects light, creating the illusion of a drop of the precious cognac in the center.

Honoring Hennessy’s Know-How and Heritage: The revisited bras armé is engraved on the bottle, surrounded by two half circles. This new Hennessy V.S.O.P “shield” is a nod to the genesis of Hennessy’s oldest assemblage; the encounter between two visionaries, James Hennessy and the Prince Regent George IV of England.

A Sustainable Top: The new bottle stopper unveils an elegant, sustainable cork made of natural wood which was sourced in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified forests to preserve the liquid. Thanks to this organic, unique and dynamic material, each bottle of Hennessy V.S.O.P is one of a kind.

Redefined Design: The new Hennessy V.S.O.P design is embellished with luxurious and eco-friendly details such as blind embossing, streamlined branding, and non-coated paper for a softer touch. Eye-catching adornments include the standout red color of the giftbox and golden graphics.

To learn more about Hennessy, please visit https://www.hennessy.com/en-us.