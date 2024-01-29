Evergreen™, the female-founded frozen breakfast brand making mornings easier, is revealing a refreshed brand alongside updated formulations to support its growth and cement its role as Your Breakfast BFF™. Since its inception in early 2020, Evergreen has offered an expanding range of waffles and breakfast sandwiches that are ready in minutes.

“Watching our new branding come to life has been incredibly rewarding,” says Evergreen’s Founder and CEO, Emily Groden. “We’ve not only refreshed the brand with colorful new packaging and SKU descriptions, but we’ve also achieved a full serving of fruits and vegetables across both of our lines. The result is products that stand out from any other frozen breakfast item on the market, and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think.”

Flaunting vibrant colors and a bold new logo, Evergreen’s revamped brand identity reflects the fun and playful essence of the brand. The logo’s bubbly edges and celebratory font emphasize the brand’s approachability while standing out on grocery store shelves. The V-turned-heart represents its promise to be Your Breakfast BFF™.

Each flavor exhibits its own pop of color. Top priority callouts like a full serving of fruits and vegetables, protein and fiber content, and the 100% whole grain wheat stamp now live front and center on the resealable bags, highlighted by clever iconography for visibility. Plus, new flavor names for the waffles emphasize how each SKU was inspired by classic dessert favorites: Zucchini Carrot Cake; Peanut Butter Banana Bread; Apple Cinnamon Cobbler; Chocolate Zucchini Bread; and Mixed Berry Cobbler. The frozen waffles start at $5.99 per bag.

As Evergreen assessed its formulas, the team’s top priority was adding more fruits and vegetables to its waffles for increased nutritional benefits, in addition to updating each recipe to offer more flavor and lighter texture. Evergreen also chose to replace honey with maple syrup for an unrefined sweetener that kids of all ages can enjoy and add avocado oil instead of other, inflammatory options. Evergreen’s waffles feature 3-5g of fiber to support gut health and 4-6g of protein for sustenance.

Crafted with intention, Evergreen is the only frozen waffle on the market with a full serving of fruits and vegetables, delivering a convenient, better-for-you breakfast option that is ready in minutes.

“As a mom, foodie, and founder, I want to feed my family a breakfast that is simple, delicious, and made with real ingredients,” continues Groden. “We know mornings are hectic, but we wanted to show how much easier, fun, and even nutritious they can be with Evergreen in your freezer.”

Evergreen can be found in about 2,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market (North Atlantic & Midwest Regions), select Sprouts locations, The Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Erewhon, and more. Evergreen products are also available online through their website and will launch on Thrive Market in February. In addition to frozen waffles, Evergreen also offers breakfast sandwiches (starting at $4.99 per box) with flavors including: Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese; Egg & Cheese; and Spinach, Egg & Cheese.

For more information on Evergreen, please visit www.eatevergreen.com.