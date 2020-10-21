Compact design, high energy efficiency, simple installation and fast commissioning – these are the convincing arguments that speak for the Innopro BoxFlash from KHS. The engineering company first presented its flash pasteurizer machine, specifically developed to meet the demands of small and medium-sized breweries, four years ago. The technology, proven in practice many times since, is now available for several new areas of application: where it was initially only used in keg racking, it is now compatible with the glass, can and PET container segments. Its compact design on a frame means that users benefit from lower logistics costs and faster installation.

As with all process engineering systems from KHS the Dortmund turnkey supplier also uses as many identical parts as possible on the Innopro BoxFlash. Components taken from other series machines include, for instance, the buffer tank and frame from the Innopro Paramix program, KHS’ pioneering three-component blending system. Unlike in the standard design the buffer tank here has been placed horizontally inside the frame. “To this end, we cut the size of the tank down by 25% to a still generous 1,500 liters,” explains Gerold Tandler, process technology product manager at KHS. This has the advantage that the system no longer has to be dismantled for shipping, supplied in parts and repiped and rewired on site, meaning that after acceptance at the production site it is simply shipped as a complete unit. This reduces logistics costs by at least two thirds and considerably shortens the time needed for installation and commissioning on site.

Besides attaching the machine feet and mounting the overpressure valve to secure the buffer tank, all that remains to be done on site is to connect up the relevant lines and the Innopro BoxFlash can go into action. The sled systems for product pumps also included greatly ease maintenance. The pasteurization temperature can lie between 60 and 75°C and the heat retention period is 30 seconds.

As with its big brother, the Innopro KZE C with a capacity of up to 600 hectoliters per hour, the procedure on the Innopro BoxFlash has been perfectly tailored to the requirements of the brewing industry. With a maximum output of 45 hectoliters per hour, it is specially designed to cater for small and medium-sized breweries, however.

In combination with a KHS Innokeg CombiKeg the compact flash pasteurizer can also be equipped with the optional OnBoard CIP module. KHS fits two keg parking stations and dosing pumps for the CIP media in the system for this purpose. This means that after production both the flash pasteurizer and filler can be cleaned internally.