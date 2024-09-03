Shanghai Bozhi Graphic Reproduction Co Ltd has installed another ThermoFlexX 60 digital imaging system from XSYS to boost output quality, speed and capacity. The strategic choice of the high productivity, dual-head TFxX 60D model, with added Woodpecker surface screening technology, is the first of its kind in the country, setting a new benchmark for platemaking in China.

Shanghai Bozhi Graphic Reproduction Co Ltd specializes in the production of high quality flexographic plates for customers that serve a multitude of global brand owners, such as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Disney, Adidas, and Yinlu Foods, as well as fast food restaurant chains KFC and McDonald’s. Applications include wine labels, aseptic packaging, self-adhesive labels, film and soft tubes, and various paper cups.

As a member of the Flexographic Printing Branch of China Printing Technology Association, Shanghai Bozhi was among the pioneers in China to embrace ThermoFlexX thermal imaging technology. In 2020, the company decided to install a ThermoFlexX TFxX 60S Imager which has since elevated its standards in terms of both quality and productivity to higher levels. More recently, the company expanded its ambition with a dual-head TFxX 60D Imager supplemented by Woodpecker surface screening technology.

“With our first ThermoFlexX Imager, we took a real leap of faith because we believed that this technology from XSYS had the potential to revolutionize our platemaking business, and we have certainly not been disappointed,” said Mr. Weining Huang, GM of Shanghai Bozhi. “That first imager brought us to new heights cementing our reputation for excellent quality and fast, reliable service, so it was an easy decision to implement the new dual-head TFxX 60D machine into our portfolio.”

Second ThermoFlexX Imager with double capacity

ThermoFlexX imaging technology excels through its high speed, excellent quality and remarkable ease of use. Featuring highest levels of automation, it is an open system that can image all digital plates, any brand, whether for solvent, water-washable or thermal processing.

The ThermoFlexX portfolio includes five sizes of imagers to handle the widest range of plate dimensions. The two 60 model machines at Shanghai Bozhi’s facility can image plates up to 1067 x 1524mm (42 x 60 inches). Minimizing operator intervention, plates are automatically loaded and unloaded with just one touch of a button, while the FlexTray mobile table facilitates easy plate transport and handling to avoid accidental damage. Importantly, the company’s new TFxX 60D Imager is configured with dual 100W lasers effectively doubling productivity by increasing the output from 6 to 12 square meters per hour at the same high quality of 2540dpi.

Shanghai Bozhi also chose to implement ThermoFlexX Woodpecker surface screening technology which boosts solid ink density and delivers a smoother ink laydown with lower volume anilox, to save on costs and gain a further competitive advantage. Applying microstructures to flat-top dots on the plate surface, Woodpecker screening is introduced at the imaging stage without any changes to the workflow and helps maintain print quality at the highest printing speeds.

Bringing in a new era with ThermoFlexX

Partnering with XSYS to enjoy the many outstanding benefits of ThermoFlexX imaging and Woodpecker screening has also supported Shanghai Bozhi in establishing a dedicated technical department to better serve customers. With a team of experts who have more than 10 years of experience in flexo platemaking and printing, the prepress company can now provide customers with all the technical requirements needed to successfully convert print jobs from offset and gravure to flexo. This not only shortens the lead time for brand owners, but also greatly improves efficiency for the benefits of all stakeholders.

Huang concluded, “The highly innovative ThermoFlexX technology immediately set us on a path of guaranteed growth, giving our company the quality and capacity boost we required. Now with the new dual-head TFxX 60D Imager we have taken another step up to ensure we stay at the forefront of platemaking innovation in China. We are also grateful for the excellent partnership with XSYS which ensures that we maximize the full power of our two imagers as we bring in a new era for Shanghai Bozhi.”

Commenting on this second investment, Magenta Zheng, GM of XSYS China, said, “With its high level of automation, impressive speed and exceptional quality, there is no doubt that the new ThermoFlexX TFxX 60D digital imager will significantly enhance Shanghai Bozhi’s competitiveness. We are extremely proud to partner with the company and look forward to growing together with this industry innovator.”