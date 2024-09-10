Preco LLC – a premier provider of precision laser material processing & laser equipment manufacturing solutions, rotary and flat bed die cutting equipment, and contract manufacturing services – announced Monday that it has appointed Jacob Brunsberg as CEO.

Brunsberg is an accomplished advanced manufacturing and technology executive who, prior to Preco, was the Chief Executive Officer at Sigma Additive Solutions Inc., a leading provider of quality assurance hardware and software to the commercial 3D printing industry.

Prior to Sigma Additive, Brunsberg held global P&L leadership for General Electric’s Binder Jet Technology unit and operated as the Senior Managing Director of the Central Region. While in this role, he helped establish the U.S. sales infrastructure for post-acquisition integration of several additive manufacturing technology companies, including Concept Laser, Arcam, and GEONX, into the newly formed GE Additive business entity.

Additionally, Brunsberg spent over eight years at American Roller Company in sales leadership and product marketing positions, responsible for the development and oversight of growth strategies, focused on converting, advanced welding, cladding, thermal spray, and powder metallurgy technologies across serval industrial markets.

Brunsberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he currently sits on their External Advisory Board.

“On behalf of Preco’s board and leadership team, we couldn’t be more excited about having Jake onboard to drive Preco’s growth,” said Michael Bailey, Chairman of Preco. “He has the right background, energy and commitment to lead Preco to new levels of success for our customers and employees. Preco has had outstanding CEOs throughout its history, and we’re confident that Jake is going to continue that legacy for years to come.”

“I am passionate about continuing the advancement of engineered manufacturing solutions,” said Brunsberg. “I could not be more excited to be a part of the incredible team at Preco. This group has a deeply rooted history of innovation and pushing the status quo. I look forward to working with the teams to drive capital efficiency in manufacturing, increasing production speeds of equipment, opening new application spaces to meet the needs of developing industries, and raising the quality of output.”