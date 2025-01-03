American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging solutions, announced that Ray Graham has transitioned to the role of Chief Executive Officer and President of American Packaging. This is part of APC's leadership transition plan announced in December 2023 that included, effective January 1, 2025, the following leadership changes:

Jeff Koch, former CEO, retired on December 31, 2024, and joined APC's board of directors.

Ray Graham, APC President, is now CEO and President.

"As I step into the role of CEO, I am excited about the future of American Packaging and the unlimited potential for our business," Ray Graham said. "I will continue to engage with our valued customers, strategic suppliers, and most importantly our employees, who are the most talented, results oriented team of professionals in the flexible packaging industry. As a family-owned business, APC is unmatched in our continuous investment in capital equipment, technologies, and talented people that ensure our customers and our future customers that we are the best supplier to partner with them to achieve their packaging goals."

Ray joined American Packaging in 2002, leading APC's Flexographic Printing & Laminating Center of Excellence in Story City, Iowa, including operations and business unit P&L. Ray was elevated to Vice President of Operations, where he was responsible for all APC Centers of Excellence and associated P&Ls. He accomplished a series of manufacturing site expansions/modernizations, two new greenfield sites, and an unprecedented list of capital equipment and capabilities investments. Ray was promoted to EVP & COO in 2022, where he added a third greenfield site and further investment in world-class capital equipment, as well as taking responsibility Sales, Marketing, Technical, Human Resources, Information Technology, along with Operations and other functional areas. On January 1, 2024, Ray was elevated to President with announced plans to become CEO on January 1, 2025.

APC is a family-owned flexible packaging converter and renowned leader in the North American packaging industry. It specializes in flexographic, rotogravure and digital printing, multi-ply extrusion, and adhesive lamination of film, paper and foil, as well as pouch and bag fabrication to meet a variety of requirements. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and has nearly 1,300 team members.