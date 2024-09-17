Work began at the new facility on September 19, 2023. Now, just one year after the groundbreaking ceremony, construction is in full swing.

The expansion of SÜDPACK MEDICA’s French site in Coulmer, located in the Orne region, is on track. When operations at the site begin on July 1, 2025, the area dedicated to cleanroom pouch production will have doubled in size compared to its previous capacity.

The site reflects SÜDPACK MEDICA’s 35 years of expertise in cleanroom pouch manufacturing. The specialized facility in Normandy focuses on producing sterile barrier systems for medical technology and diagnostic applications, as well as primary packaging for pharmaceuticals and product-contacting components of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

“The expansion of our ISO7-certified cleanroom facility, along with our strong focus on minimizing particulate load, will allow us consolidate our position in both the medical goods and pharmaceutical industries,” says Managing Director Thomas Freis. “This is a strategically important decision for SÜDPACK MEDICA, as demand for sterilizable cleanroom pouches continues to rise, presenting significant market potential.”

SÜDPACK MEDICA’s product and service portfolio is consistently aligned with market demands and customer needs. In the standard-pouch segment, SÜDPACK MEDICA’s impressively broad product range ensures optimal coverage for most common applications in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Three-side-seal pouches

In recent years, the company has invested in flow pack and three-side-seal pouch machines to meet the growing demand for films and pouch-making materials that can be utilized at various stages of the value chain, including in the pharmaceutical industry. SÜDPACK MEDICA now offers a wide range of sealed barrier pouches for nearly every requirement – in response to steadily increasing demand.

Small-format pouch solutions are commonly used for packaging components such as stoppers or filters for liquid dosage forms. Larger formats are available for prosthetics, instruments, wound care products, and even surgical textiles. The combination of durable carrier films and gas-permeable lidding films enables high-barrier packaging that is gamma sterilizable, as well as packaging concepts suitable for gas-based sterilization, such as ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization. Additionally, fully film-based three-side-seal pouches with peel systems are available.

Tubular bags

SÜDPACK MEDICA’s conventional and sustainable tubular bags meet all the specific requirements for stability, transparency, barrier performance, and efficiency – without side seams or migration risks. These bags are also produced under cleanroom conditions.

While tubular bags made from blown films using pharmacopoeia-compliant raw materials are characterized by excellent opening properties, coextrusion solutions offer excellent puncture resistance and are also used as secondary packaging for bio-processing bags.

A key advantage for customers is that SÜDPACK MEDICA’s standard pouch concept even allows small order quantities. Additionally, delivery times are short, as common sterile barrier materials made from various Tyvek® grades (both coated and uncoated), as well as medical papers from leading manufacturers, are readily available from stock.



