Constantia Flexibles, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging, is showcasing the machine runability of its EcoLamHighPlus mono-material on Syntegon’s advanced PMX packaging platform for coffee packaging. Syntegon is a German provider of processing and packaging technology. Designed for recycling in the PE stream, EcoLamHighPlus is fully compatible with the PMX system, demonstrating an efficient, future-ready solution for brand owners at no additional cost. This partnership highlights both companies' commitment to providing more sustainable, high-performance solutions.

EcoLamHighPlus: A more sustainable, mono-material solution

EcoLamHighPlus is developed to meet the growing demand for more sustainable packaging materials while ensuring that packaging processes remain efficient and adaptable to future requirements. As a mono-material based on polyethylene (PE), EcoLamHighPlus offers excellent recyclability. The EcoLam family has been fully approved by RecyClass.

Beyond sustainability, the solution is also designed to perform: EcoLamHighPlus provides superior protection for sensitive products such as coffee, ensuring that flavor and aroma are preserved while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint.

Seamless integration with Syntegon’s PMX platform

Syntegon’s PMX platform represents the future of packaging with its focus on flexibility, sustainability, and digitalization. This modular packaging solution is designed to handle both conventional and recyclable materials, including mono-materials like Constantia Flexibles’ EcoLamHighPlus, without requiring additional modifications or investment. The PMX machine efficiently processes up to 65 packages per minute for whole coffee beans and offers a double tube version to reach up to 100 packages per minute.

"Currently, many manufacturers are actively seeking sustainable packaging solutions to comply with upcoming regulations like the PPWR while maintaining high-quality standards. The PMX platform, combined with materials like EcoLamHighPlus, offers an ideal solution," says Christina Holm, Strategic Product Manager at Syntegon.

The flexible PMX machine can package both ground coffee and whole beans. Thanks to quick format changeovers and a variety of bag styles, it accommodates a wide range of packaging formats. Its modular design allows manufacturers to meet specific customer requirements while maintaining efficient output and responding swiftly to changing market demands.

"Coffee is a popular product whose quality must be protected. Our goal was to develop an efficient packaging machine that offers manufacturers enough flexibility for future changes and meets sustainability requirements,” added Christina Holm.

Innovative digital solutions for increased efficiency

In addition to its sustainability features, the PMX platform integrates Syntegon’s Synexio Empower, an Industry 4.0 (I4.0) solution that provides real-time monitoring of energy and resource consumption. Through condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, manufacturers can optimize their overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), reduce downtime, and improve plant efficiency, driving both cost savings and sustainability.

"Our partnership with Syntegon reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Tobias Acker, Market Product Manager Beverages DACH & Benelux – Film & Paper Category at Constantia Flexibles. "With our EcoLam product family, customers have access to a flexible, designed for recycling, high-performance packaging solution that seamlessly integrates with state-of-the-art technologies like the PMX platform."