Greiner Packaging and Constantia Flexibles have partnered to introduce an innovative, fully home compostable coffee capsule solution. In this collaboration, Greiner Packaging supplies the body of the capsule, while Constantia Flexibles provides the lid – EcoPressoLid. It represents a major step forward for the companies and provides a new, sustainable option for coffee suppliers focused on convenience.

The capsule body, developed by Greiner Packaging, preserves the freshness of the coffee and is compatible with conventional coffee capsule machines. This solution offers consumers a more sustainable option without compromising on quality or convenience.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging solutions. Our collaboration with Constantia Flexibles on the home compostable coffee capsule embodies our shared vision for a greener future. This innovative product not only meets the high expectations of eco-conscious consumers but also sets a new standard in the industry. We are proud to contribute to a solution that balances convenience and environmental responsibility,” states Taner Ertan, Global Business Development Manager at Greiner Packaging.

Constantia Flexibles’ capsule lidding, EcoPressoLid, boasts several impressive characteristics. It offers a high barrier to oxygen, excellent sealing for compostable coffee capsules, and exceptional coffee brewing performance. Furthermore, it is compatible with commonly used capsule filling and sealing machines on the market. The EcoPressoLid is paper-based, and can be used to seal both the top and bottom of the capsules. Capsule body and lid received the "OK Compost Home" certification from TÜV Austria together as a system.

Peter Wallach, SVP Head of Business Segment Processed Meat & Beverages at Constantia Flexibles, states, "The EcoPressoLid capsule liner is a significant step towards more sustainable coffee consumption. We are especially proud of our partnership with Greiner Packaging, as it allows us to offer a complete, TÜV Austria certified solution to our customers."

This partnership between Greiner Packaging and Constantia Flexibles showcases the power of innovation and collaboration in driving sustainability forward. By combining their expertise, the two companies have developed a compostable coffee capsule solution that aligns with consumer preferences.

This joint effort marks a significant milestone in sustainable packaging, paving the way for future advancements in eco-friendly product development.