Sun Chemical recently announced its partnership with BOBST at the grand opening of BOBST’s new Competence Centre in Firenze, Italy. The event is featuring live print demonstrations that showcase cutting-edge technology and expert insights. As part of the event, Sun Chemical is highlighting its product offering for UV-LED flexo printing: SolarWave Integra and SolarWave FSP.

UV-LED printing offers significant advantages over traditional mercury-based UV (Hg-UV) systems such as enhanced curing efficiency (reduced energy consumption), less environmental impact due to the elimination of mercury, and suitability for use on heat sensitive substrates which include new bio films. Sun Chemical’s SolarWave Integra and SolarWave FSP are both UV-LED curing ink solutions designed to meet diverse printing needs.

SolarWave FSP is specifically tailored for labels and flexible packaging substrates requiring migration-compliance. It uses UV light from either UV-LED or medium pressure mercury lamps for curing, which ensures rapid drying and robust adhesion to various flexible materials. The inks offer flexibility, a high-quality finish, and durability in demanding applications. Additionally, the inks are food-safe and compliant with regulations for food packaging applications, including compostable packaging solutions, as they have been independently certified as non-toxic to plants.

SolarWave Integra is a versatile range of high-performance process inks and blending colors designed for printing labels, tags, sleeves, tickets and other non-food applications found in the narrow web market. The product has adhesion characteristics to suit a wider range of plastic substrates as well as high hold-out for highest gloss and cure even on the most absorbent papers.

Sun Chemical and BOBST will also highlight their collaboration in the context of the OneECG project, a partnership of leading companies in the printing industry that aims to digitize the flexo printing process while increasing productivity, improving print quality and extending the color gamut space for a wide range of applications. ECG printing delivers superior color accuracy and consistency across a broader spectrum, which is essential for today’s demanding packaging and label applications. Sun Chemical’s SolarWave inks are optimized for ECG, ensuring vibrant, high-quality results.

Jonathan Sexton, Marketing Manager Energy Curing products at Sun Chemical comments: “Our longstanding partnership with BOBST based on a common goal of excellence and innovation in narrow web and packaging markets remains strong” says Sexton. “We’ve successfully exhibited together and supported various open houses and exhibitions over the years. The opening of BOBST’s new Competence Centre represents a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration and we are excited to use this opportunity to showcase our product offering for LED flexo printing.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to exploring future joint initiatives to bring valuable insights to the market, including an ambitious Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) project. Our shared goal is to thoroughly assess the carbon footprint of the entire printing process, including both the inks and the machinery. This project aligns with our sustainability objectives and reflects our dedication to reducing environmental impact.”