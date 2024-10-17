Sun Chemical will highlight its complete portfolio of sustainable solutions for the packaging and narrow web, tag and label markets during this year’s PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

Under the theme, “Experience. Transformation.,” Sun Chemical will feature a wide range of sustainable packaging solutions at booth LU-8720, including biorenewable, compostable and recyclable products from the SunEco portfolio. Sun Chemical’s ‘5Rs’ framework of Reuse, Reduce, Renew, Recycle and Redesign guides its research and development to create eco-efficient, sustainable packaging solutions that contribute to a more circular economy.

“PACK EXPO gives us an exciting opportunity to share our extensive packaging solutions with brand owners and customers who are working to meet their sustainability goals," said Penny Holland, Vice President, Global Marketing Operations, Sun Chemical. “Sun Chemical is continuously dedicated to promoting its sustainable approach, and PACK EXPO provides a unique occasion to engage with our customers across the industry while showcasing our sustainable solutions for the packaging market.”

SunEco Sustainable Portfolio

SunSpectro SolvaWash FL+ offers increased recyclability for bottles with shrink labels through washable/deinkable flexo-printable solvent-based inks which yield higher quality and quantity of recycled PET from bottle recycling streams. The inks have also been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for enabling high quality natural recycled HDPE.

SunSpectro SolvaWash GR are solvent-based washable gravure inks designed to be printed on crystallizable PET shrink films for recycling post-consumer PET bottles.

SunVisto AquaGreen water-based inks are formulated with the highest level of bio-renewable resin content in the industry, providing an optimized high-quality finish.

SunScreen is an innovative and reliable coating monitoring system that is easy to install on a range of press configurations and allows operators to monitor in real time whether the coating is being applied at the proper thickness (weight), cutting down on waste and improving efficiency.

SunUno Solimax AP is a highly versatile ink series for application on a wide range of plastic films that has been TÜV Austria-certified as “OK Compost” for compostable packaging. SunUno Solimax inks lead to more environmentally friendly end-of-life scenarios and limit wasteful press startups and shutdowns due to their applicability across a wide range of printing and packaging applications.

Coatings and Adhesives

SunBar Aerobloc functional oxygen barrier coatings reduce excess plastic packaging layers and lamination and enable lightweighting, maximize shelf life and help packaging stand out visually.

SunLam compostable solvent-free laminating adhesives are designed based on ultra-low monomer (ULM) technology to prioritize safety and meet the needs of major flexible packaging applications for food packaging.

Additional Packaging Services on Display

SunColorBox is a unique offering of tools and services to manage digital color communication and optimize accuracy and consistency of color data connectivity across production. SunColorBox includes site assessments, full color audits, color matching and validating, digital libraries of spot colors and more.

The SunColorBox suite includes SunDigiGuide, a color management tool suitable for corrugators and paper bag producers that positions converters at the leading edge of the market for ink quality, productivity and customer service.

To learn more about Sun Chemical’s solutions on display at PACK EXPO International 2024, visit www.sunchemical.com/packaging or stop by at booth LU-8720 during the event, which will take place November 3-6 in Chicago.