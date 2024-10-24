2M Sustainable Packaging Technologies, a leading supplier of bio-based solutions, has been awarded an Innovate UK SMART Grant to develop FlexSea’s material – a novel biomaterial derived from red seaweed.

Aimed at transforming the personal care industry, the initiative will introduce a circular packaging solution, providing skincare brands with a fully recyclable and compostable alternative to traditional fossil-based plastic packaging.

Partnering with WMG, University of Warwick, Sustainable Packaging Technologies will lead efforts to commercialize FlexSea’s seaweed biopolymer material. Leveraging WMG's expertise in engineering and plastic processing, the collaboration seeks to develop a unique packaging format that prioritizes environmental sustainability and commercial viability.

“Receiving the Innovate UK SMART grant is a real achievement,” said James Nelson, Business Development Manager at Sustainable Packaging Technologies. "We see significant potential in FlexSea's technology within the personal care industry, and we're eager about the opportunity it provides to expand our portfolio with more sustainable, bio-based truly home compostable packaging solutions."

The project also makes the most of the collective expertise of other members within 2M Group of Companies, including Surfachem and Crafted. By harnessing their strengths in formulation, packaging, and design, Sustainable Packaging Technologies aims to develop a complete product concept that enhances value for its customer base.

"We're proud to be awarded this Innovate UK grant in collaboration with Sustainable Packaging Technologies and WMG, accelerating FlexSea's advancement in the personal care industry," said Carlo Fedeli, CEO at FlexSea. "Our partnership supports FlexSea’s market entry and allows us to leverage 2M Group of Companies’ extensive network, knowledge and expertise."

“We’re excited to be partnering with Sustainable Packaging Technologies and Flexsea to accelerate the growth of bio-based packaging solutions, using the prestigious Innovate UK SMART grant funding. Our expertise in polymer processing and material characterization will help to expedite these novel biomaterials to the personal care packaging market," said Ton Peijs, Professor of Polymer Engineering at WMG.

Thanks to seaweed’s high nitrogen content, it is believed that FlexSea’s material not only provides sustainable packaging but also enriches soil health during natural decomposition. Depending on the thickness of the final part, this home-compostable material biodegrades within weeks in both marine and terrestrial environments, leaving no harmful residues.

In addition, its production requires no strong chemicals or high temperatures over 150ºC, and uses renewable ingredients, producing only water vapor as a by-product.

The grant follows the recent launch of Sustainable Packaging Technologies under the 2M Group in June 2024. As a trusted intermediary between R&D material science companies, converters, and brands, the business collaborates closely with SMEs like FlexSea to develop custom bio-based technology solutions tailored to their specific packaging needs.

“This marks the second Innovate UK SMART grant awarded to 2M Group, following our win supporting material science company, Xampla, and the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Milton Keynes,” added James Nelson.

“Our partnership with FlexSea comes at an opportune time as more individuals and businesses look to reduce single-use plastics. By promoting FlexSea, Sustainable Packaging Technologies aims to contribute to this initiative and inspire more sustainable practices in the packaging industry.”