International chemical business, 2M Group of Companies, has launched a new packaging-focused business unit, Sustainable Packaging Technologies, to promote its growing portfolio of biomaterial technologies.

Leveraging the expertise from 2M Group’s leading materials sciences company, Banner Chemicals, Sustainable Packaging Technologies will lead the way in enabling brands to meet the growing consumer demand for bio-based packaging, offering ‘plug and play’ replacements for traditional plastic across a wide range of consumer products.

Led by Business Unit Head, James Nelson, who brings 25 years of experience in the packaging and material science industry, Sustainable Packaging Technologies is headquartered at its manufacturing site in Milton Keynes, England.

The company’s mission is to build a portfolio of biomaterial technologies and solutions that can be integrated into existing packaging manufacturing processes utilising 2M Group and Banner Chemical’s extensive network, knowledge and resources.

“As we launch Sustainable Packaging Technologies, I'm thrilled to lead our team in driving sustainable innovation within the packaging industry,” Nelson said. “Our bio-based solutions will offer brands effective alternatives to plastic, delivering environmental responsibility without compromising on performance.

“We aim to act as a trusted partner between R&D material science companies and leading packaging manufacturers and converters who are keen to support brands to deliver on their sustainability pledges.”

Sustainable Packaging Technologies has been supported by strategic partnerships and investments from both Innovate UK and SSPP Government funding, enabling the business to scale up sustainable technologies that are both environmentally and commercially conscious.

As part of its portfolio, Sustainable Packaging Technologies is the exclusive license holder for Morro – the bio-based material derived from natural plant proteins. Morro is fully biodegradable and home compostable, while being safe for food contact, offering high strength, grease, and oxygen barrier properties which make it ideal as a replacement to plastic.

Under its agreement, Sustainable Packaging Technologies is responsible for Morro Coating’s production and distribution across Europe, producing multi-tons of material at its Milton Keynes facility.

To promote its portfolio the business has launched its new website at https://2m-spt.com. Designed to give easy access to the packaging technologies available, users can see the wide range of bio-based materials and coatings that serve as alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics.

From enhancing the shelf life of goods to reducing waste, or meeting regulatory requirements, Sustainable Packaging Technologies will use its expertise and technology partnerships to help its clients achieve their environmental goals.