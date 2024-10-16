2M GROUP OF COMPANIES has announced a multi-year commercial supply agreement with Transcend Packaging to deploy Xampla’s plastic-free Morro™ Coating across the UK.

The plastic and PFAS-free coating will be manufactured at scale at the 2M Group of Companies facility in Milton Keynes and supplied under its new business venture, Sustainable Packaging Technologies.

Morro™ Coating will be used on Transcend Packaging’s selected paper board applications, providing an inexpensive, high-strength grease barrier for quick-service restaurant (QSR) utilization.

The new partnership reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with its initiatives to minimize environmental impact through advanced packaging solutions.

Classified as a natural plant polymer (exempt from the Single Use Plastics Directive), Morro™ materials give additional benefits to businesses looking to successfully navigate evolving regulatory frameworks, while helping customers reduce plastic as part of their sustainability goals.

Alexandra French, CEO of Xampla, said: “This new partnership is part of our rapid scale up of Morro™ Coating in the marketplace. By licensing our product through 2M Group of Companies in this way, we are accelerating the scale up of our plastic-free materials and are positioned to exceed the growing global demand for natural polymer solutions. This exciting partnership with Transcend is the latest step on the journey that will see Morro materials replacing plastic in people’s everyday lives.”

Mottie Kessler OBE, Chair and CEO of 2M said: "We are excited to be supporting Transcend Packaging, an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and fostering collaborative partnerships to deliver the next generation of sustainable packaging solutions. This agreement deal represents another milestone that demonstrates our capability for scaling up emerging new technologies, as well as our continued commitment to sustainability.”

Channing Nuss, Director of Corporate Affairs, Transcend Packaging said: “At Transcend Packaging, we always aim to deliver value for our customers through agile responses to emerging market trends and demands. Leveraging our deep industry knowledge and strategic partnerships, Transcend is adopting cutting-edge technologies such as Xampla’s Morro™ Coating to bring new innovations to market to help our clients achieve their sustainability goals.

This innovative coating technology enables us to push boundaries and develop more impactful solutions for both our customers and the environment. Transcend Packaging is looking forward to showcasing what’s possible when innovation and agile thinking converge to bring a new range of packaging to the market.”

For more information visit xampla.com/biodegradable-packaging-morro-coating/.