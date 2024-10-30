Phenix Label, a leader in prime labels and flexible packaging, today introduced a breakthrough recyclable packaging design for liquid-filled bottles featuring a tear-away radio-frequency identification (RFID) label tab.

With a RAIN RFID inlay from Tageos embedded into the label above fill levels, this innovative design improves reliable scannability on the store shelf. This enables retail brands to comply with the RFID scanning guidelines of large retailers, while also increasing sustainability by simplifying recycling.

The patent-pending Phenix Label packaging design resolves inherent challenges in the RFID tagging of liquid-filled bottles. Traditionally, the high-conductivity properties of liquid hampered the performance of RFID tags, resulting in poor or no data transmission. In fact, this issue has previously hindered efforts by “big-box” retailers such as Target and Walmart to expand RFID tracking use on liquid products for faster, more accurate inventory management.

The tear-away tab design also supports sustainability, allowing consumers to easily remove the RFID portion of the label and recycle empty bottles. Plus, the extended tab provides brand manufacturers with additional packaging space for persuasive marketing, increasing product visibility on the retail shelf.

Leading contract packager Goodwin Company collaborated with Phenix Label to pioneer the production of an RFID-tagged liquid chemical product for retail brands, leveraging the recyclable Phenix Label tear-away tab design. This achievement marks a significant milestone in packaging technology, enabling Goodwin’s clients to meet evolving RFID tagging mandates from major retailers such as Walmart, while continuing to offer high-quality, compliant products.

“At Phenix Label, we understand that the retail sale starts on the shelf with compelling and persuasive packaging,” said Mark Volz, vice president of sales and marketing, Phenix Label. “Our revolutionary new tear-away RFID label provides retail brands a powerful marketing solution that helps them secure valuable top-shelf positioning throughout major retail stores across the country, increasing their bottom line.”

To ensure maximum performance, Phenix Label selected the Tageos EOS-261 M730 RFID inlay for their label design. Offering a combination of compact footprint, exceptional versatility and highly reliable performance, this ultra-small inlay meets a wide range of ARC specifications. The new Phenix Label design is categorized for use on automotive, lawn and garden, and health and beauty products, in compliance with the ARC Program RFID performance requirements outlined by the Auburn University RFID Lab.

"We are excited to partner with Phenix Label on their ingenious patent-pending design, and continue to jointly develop innovative, breakthrough solutions for their customers and markets based on our outstanding RFID portfolio, such as the EOS-261 M730 inlay," said Jeremy Wade, vice president of sales and business development, Americas, Tageos. "Phenix Label's product design provides a compelling answer to the question of how to successfully apply RFID to difficult-to-tag, liquid-filled products."



