Koehler Paper, a Koehler Group company, has made paper packaging for wet food blends a reality for the first time with pet food startup Wynn Petfood.

Wynn Petfood is now packing its entire product portfolio of premium pet food blends (that are mixed with water at home) and practical snacks for dogs 100% in paper, and is the first company in the pet food industry to do so.

Koehler NexPlus® Advanced flexible packaging paper by Koehler Paper provides ideal protection for these products thanks to its excellent oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier properties, all while helping conserve valuable resources.

Paper packaging in the pet food sector holds enormous potential for cutting CO2 emissions

In Germany alone, around 10 million cans of wet food for pets are consumed and discarded on a daily basis. Despite the fact that they are recycled at a good rate, this still results in high resource consumption and CO2 emissions.

That is why Wynn Petfood decided not to limit itself to creating innovative food offerings that are both practical and healthy for pets, but also to find sustainable packaging that would match this general vision. Koehler NexPlus® Advanced proved to be the perfect packaging paper for this.

“We had two requirements when it came to packaging: Our food had to be packed in as resource‐efficient a manner as possible, and it also had to be protected as optimally as possible. Koehler Paper not only took on this challenge gladly but went through every single step together with us. And to top it all off, our customers absolutely love the paper packaging,” said Henrike Ludowig, founder of Wynn Petfood.

Sustainable packaging: Innovative Paper Solutions from Koehler Paper

The research and development team from Koehler Innovation & Technology worked with the experts from Koehler Paper to develop the NexFlex® product range, a unique and recyclable generation of flexible packaging paper. The aim is to replace plastic in packaging by using barrier paper wherever possible.

The range covers a broad spectrum: It includes standard coated and uncoated paper used in laminates for pouches, sachets, and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non‐food products. The next generation of paper for flexible packaging comprises sustainable barrier paper with functional surfaces for product‐specific protection (Koehler NexPlus®).

The NexFlex® product family also includes paper coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (Koehler NexCoat®), as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (Koehler NexPure®). Various flexible packaging papers from Koehler Paper were awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal by the environmental service provider Interzero.



