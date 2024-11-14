Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been recognized by the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA) for its AmPrima® Plus solution for coffee.

Sponsored by Dow, this prestigious award recognizes excellence in packaging and encourages advancements in sustainability and performance. The Special Award category, won by Amcor, is dedicated to emerging markets and breaking frontiers in mono-material packaging.

Amcor’s AmPrima® Plus solution has been commended for its application in recycle-ready coffee packaging. The new pouch offers coffee producers up to 68% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to traditional coffee packaging alternatives.

The PIA’s recognition of the AmPrima® Plus solution reflects growing consumer demand for more sustainable coffee packaging. Recent research from Amcor reveals that sustainability claims positively influence 44% of coffee consumers when making purchasing decisions. One in five respondents indicated that they would forgo purchasing a coffee product if they perceived it to be unsustainable.

“Coffee roasters are actively looking for ways to be more sustainable,” said Giorgio Dini, Marketing Manager EMEA for Coffee at Amcor. “At the same time, they must preserve the freshness and aroma of their coffee, so any packaging change, first and foremost, needs to maintain product freshness. Our AmPrima® Plus was the perfect solution for Nordic coffee leader Kjeldsberg, with whom we won this award. It is a mono-PE pouch that offers a high barrier to prolong the freshness of coffee. It runs seamlessly on coffee roasters’ packing machines and is readily recyclable in most European countries as certified by Institute cyclos-HTP.”

Designed in accordance with the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) guidelines, AmPrima® Plus helps brands move away from non-recyclable structures to a mono-material solution that allows for easy recycling and bolsters brands’ sustainability claims.

To ensure coffee brands make no compromise between sustainability and performance, AmPrima® Plus has been designed to run efficiently on production lines and maintain optimal oxygen and moisture barriers.

“For many years, the Packaging Innovation Awards and Dow have inspired more sustainable packaging innovation. Amcor shares a commitment to a more circular economy, and has pledged to develop all our packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. As of fiscal year 2024, 94% of our global flexible packaging portfolio has a recycle-ready solution available,” said Dini. “Our award-winning coffee pouch is one of these solutions.”