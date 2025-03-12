Novolex® Earns BPI Certification and FPA Gold Award for Compostable Butter Wrap

Novolex® has earned two coveted achievements for its new compostable butter wrap: the 2025 Gold Award for Sustainability from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), and certification as compostable in commercial facilities by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

Manufactured by Novolex company Shields®, the new TerreGloss™ and Terrecote™ butter wraps seamlessly blend performance and sustainability to meet the needs of both consumers and dairies alike.

“We are incredibly proud to earn FPA’s Gold Award for Sustainability and BPI’s certification for our butter wrap,” said Adrianne Tipton, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Novolex. “At Novolex, we are dedicated to making exceptional products, advancing sustainability and offering a wide range of innovative packaging choices. These achievements reaffirm our commitment to pioneering the best in packaging solutions.”

Novolex makes TerreGloss and Terrecote butter wraps using a proprietary, high-performance blend of wax that is free of intentionally added PFAS. The wrap, made for 4 oz. butter sticks, is one of the first of its kind to earn the BPI certification for compostability. The certification verifies that the wrap meets all the applicable requirements for industrial composting, unlike wraps made with paper-foil or paper-poly, for example.

Among their many features, TerreGloss and Terrecote butter wraps are:

Made with a smooth wax-coated finish providing an excellent barrier to butter fats

Manufactured from a renewable paper base

Available for custom printing using environmentally responsible inks

Protects the product with water and oxygen barriers

Provides easy product release while removing the wrapper

Available in roll sizes suitable for Elgin (Eastern)-style and Western-style packages for butter sticks

Also offered in a gloss or matte finish

FPA, the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, announced the winners of its 69th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition during a special ceremony. This year’s competition brought 226 entries for the Achievement Awards.

Novolex now offers well over 1,000 SKUs that have been tested and certified by BPI as compostable. Other Novolex products that have attained the coveted certification include Duro® paper bags and sacks, Hilex® compostable produce bags and t-shirt bags, Heritage® BioTuf® can liners, and a wide variety of foodservice items from Eco-Products®.

More information about the butter wraps and other innovative products can be found at www.novolex.com.