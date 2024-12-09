Novolex® and Pactiv Evergreen Inc. announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine, creating a leading manufacturer in food, beverage and specialty packaging products.

This transaction is supported by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the “Apollo Funds”), the majority shareholder of Novolex since 2022, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), which will contribute approximately US$1 billion and will become a significant minority shareholder in the post-merger company.

The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses that will offer a broad product platform, establishing one of the most diverse substrate offerings in the packaging industry. The asset base will include an extensive manufacturing footprint and an expansive distribution network, enhancing the combined company’s ability to serve customers ranging from large, blue-chip brands to small businesses that serve millions of consumers every day.

“This transaction reflects the continuation of our long-term growth strategy to create the industry’s most innovative, sustainable and customer-focused company,” said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. “Pactiv Evergreen’s strong product portfolio, along with their talented team, will complement and add significant depth to Novolex’s diverse packaging solutions. Our companies share a dedication to customer success, a steadfast entrepreneurial spirit and have aligned values of integrity, collaboration and excellence. Our commitment to employees is unwavering in making this a best-in-class, high growth platform. We’re excited to continue our growth journey and are confident this combination will strengthen the future of food and beverage packaging.”

Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pactiv Evergreen, said, “We are pleased to reach this agreement with Novolex, which shares our commitment to product quality and recognizes our potential for future growth. The Board and leadership team evaluated a range of opportunities and are confident this transaction maximizes shareholder value and is the best path forward for all stakeholders. This milestone is a testament to our talented employees, and Pactiv Evergreen’s inherent value. Over the past three years, we’ve made significant progress on our transformation, focusing on our core strengths while driving operational excellence and enhancing profitability. We look forward to this next exciting chapter.”

“Novolex and Pactiv Evergreen serve attractive end markets, and both companies have made tremendous progress in recent years to enhance their operations and strengthen their focus on product innovation and sustainability leadership. As the packaging industry continues to evolve, bringing together these two talented teams will better position the combined company with enhanced and complementary capabilities to meet shifting consumer demands and provide the highest quality products and services to customers. We’re proud to support Novolex and Pactiv Evergreen and look forward to our continued partnership with Stan and the management team as they drive innovation and sustainable growth,” said Rob Seminara and Peter Sinensky, Partners at Apollo.

“We are pleased to support this transformative combination of Novolex and Pactiv Evergreen,” said Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, Head of North America, Direct Private Equity at CPP Investments. “We look forward to working alongside Apollo with Stan and the management team to realize the potential of the combined company.”

Compelling Strategic Combination and Financial Rationale

Delivers greater choice with more than 250 brands and 39,000 combined SKUs, establishing one of the most diverse substrate sets in the packaging industry, including multiple types of fiber, resin and post-consumer recycled content.

Improves service to customers, including the top household names in grocery, retail, quick- and full-service restaurants, foodservice, food and beverage producers and industrials.

Accelerates product innovation by combining respective experience in materials science, R&D and customizable product development capabilities and manufacturing technologies to better fulfill evolving customer demands for convenient, durable, protective and user-friendly packaging.

Provides additional service and distribution capabilities through a broad manufacturing footprint across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Builds on and enhances both companies’ proven dedication to sustainability through greater resources to invest in R&D for materials and sustainability strategies, including production of recyclable, compostable and reusable packaging backed by enterprise-wide emission reduction targets designed to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Novolex will acquire Pactiv Evergreen for $18.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.7 billion, inclusive of Pactiv Evergreen’s net debt as of September 30, 2024. The transaction consideration represents a 49% premium to the two-month unaffected volume weighted average trading price as of December 2, 2024, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction. Upon the completion of the transaction, Pactiv Evergreen will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on Nasdaq. The combined company will be led by Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege.

The transaction has been approved by the Pactiv Evergreen Board of Directors and is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction has also been approved by Packaging Finance Limited, in its capacity as the majority shareholder of Pactiv Evergreen, and no other shareholder approval is required. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in mid-2025.