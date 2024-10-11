Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, is introducing new clear containers that keep food fresh and secure while giving consumers peace of mind.

The new TamperFlag rigid containers, made by Novolex brand Waddington North America (WNA), feature a tamper-evident “flag” that pops up and stays raised once opened. The feature alerts consumers that the container has been unsealed.

“Our new TamperFlag containers deliver a fresh solution to safeguarding food and reassuring consumers about the security of a product,” said Sachin Shah, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Waddington North America. “This is yet another groundbreaking innovation that truly makes a difference for our customers — something we strive for every day at Novolex.”

The TamperFlag is activated automatically in a single step when the hinge container lid is closed, creating an efficient packing process. When opened, the TamperFlag pops up and is visible to consumers, ensuring they can see if the container has been opened or tampered with. The containers can also be made with post-consumer recycled content, supporting the sustainability goals of Novolex customers.

Offered in sizes from 8 to 32 ounces, the new containers are ideal for both wet and dry grab-and-go snacks. In addition to featuring the new tamper-evident flag, the containers:

Eliminate tear strips (which create plastic waste) and the need for shrink bands

Provide a smooth surface area for customer labels

Allow stackability

Offer a leak-resistant design that helps keep food fresh

Are available with 25% and 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) content to support circularity.

Novolex is showcasing the new TamperFlag containers at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show at Booth #4527 in Las Vegas this week.

To learn about the new TamperFlag containers and other innovative products, visit www.novolex.com.