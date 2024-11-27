SCREEN Europe has announced that the Truepress PAC 830F advanced digital inkjet press for flexible plastic packaging has received the prestigious Industrial Efficiency Award at the All4PACK Innovations Awards. This recognition underscores SCREEN’s ongoing commitment to driving printing efficiency and sustainable production in the flexible packaging sector.

Transforming Flexible Packaging with Inkjet Digital Printing

A panel of 30 multi-disciplinary experts from the French packaging industry recognized the Truepress PAC 830F for its transformative design, enabling sustainable, efficient, flexible packaging production, especially as markets adapt to increasingly stringent environmental regulations where the need to produce recyclable packaging structures with less waste is a must.

The Truepress PAC 830F digital press addresses this need with water-based, food-safe inks that are safer for both consumers and printing operators, inkjet efficiency and print-on-demand capabilities significantly reduce substrate waste and obsolete packaging. Meanwhile, this single-pass industrial inkjet digital press also enables the production of monomaterial packaging structures that are easier to recycle, making it an ideal choice for converters focused on efficiency and sustainability.

Juan Cano, Business Development Director for Flexible Packaging at SCREEN Europe, shared, “This award is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our teams in Europe and Japan. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has driven us to develop a solution that not only enhances packaging printing efficiency but also aligns perfectly with our customers’ sustainability objectives.”

Adapting to Market Demands with Advanced Inkjet Technology

SCREEN’s latest digital inkjet innovations redefine flexibility and agility in the packaging industry by addressing the limitations of traditional analog processes like Flexography, Rotogravure, and Offset. While these methods are efficient for medium to long runs, they often come with high setup costs, lengthy preparation times, and significant waste. As the market increasingly demands more sustainable and cost-effective solutions, converters face the challenge of delivering shorter runs with faster turnarounds.

The Truepress PAC 830F overcomes these challenges with its high-speed capabilities, reaching up to 75 m/min at a resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, enabling converters to achieve fast turnarounds, allowing products to reach the market in days rather than weeks.

By embracing packaging digitalization, flexible packaging converters can optimize their supply chains, reduce bottlenecks, enhance operational efficiency, and begin to explore new revenue streams through web-to-print services, expanding their reach with small-batch, customized packaging solutions.

Future-Proofing Production with Inkjet Technology

The Truepress PAC 830F has been specifically designed for cost-effective production of short-run flexible plastic packaging, empowering converters to efficiently manage the rising demand for smaller batch sizes. Meanwhile, for medium and long runs, traditional printing methods like Flexography, Rotogravure, and Offset remain viable options when used with digital printing support for optimal printing production capacity.

Ensuring the right printing technology is tailored to each print run length will significantly enhance a company’s agility and productivity based on customer demands, allowing it to remain resilient in the face of rapidly shifting market trends and regulatory changes.

Concluding with his expectations for the future, Juan Cano stated, “The Truepress PAC 830F empowers converters to navigate the complexities of the packaging market with confidence. By integrating digital printing capabilities, businesses can achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and a stronger commitment to sustainable practices.”