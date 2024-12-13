At Labelexpo India 2024 in November, Multitec demonstrated its double servo mid-web S2 670mm 9 color press running on a 12 micron substrate at 200m/min, setting new industry standards.

This press redefines the flexible packaging space by putting it squarely between digital and CI flexo/rotogravure. It is built on a heavy-duty structure, is completely vibration-free and incorporates the game changing “advanced anti-bounce” technology.

This press is perfect for converters wishing to explore the short-run flexible packaging space for pouches, shrink sleeves, and In-Mold Labeling. Equipped with an intelligent and centralized digitized press operation, the S2 includes LED & high-powered UV systems, an extended path in-line solvent drying unit, pre-register, auto-register, auto job settings, movable turnbar, and foiling. Converters can print various jobs with soft touch varnishes, foiling, and other value-added features in the flexible packaging space.

Another double servo S2 450mm 8 color press was printing shrink sleeves live at the show. The press included hybrid LED UV systems, die cut units, pre-register, auto-register, movable turnbar, delam-relam units, peal and seal kit, and foiling stations.

Both presses are capable of printing from 10 microns up to 450 microns at 200m/min with truly impressive registration and ultra-low setup wastage.