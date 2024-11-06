NBi Technologies, the parent company of NBi FlexPack, is excited to announce child-resistant certification* for its CR PCR Stand-Up Pouch, 4.75" x 6.125" x 2", 114-micron film.

The product has been evaluated using the Consumer Product Safety Commission's protocol and standards. The test results indicate the CR PCR Stand-Up Pouch fulfills the requirements for Poison Prevention Packaging as established by the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 16, Part 1700.20.

“The child-resistant certification provides us with an added solution to safeguard young lives while also providing another sustainable option for flexible packaging,” explained Rick Nerenhausen, General Manager, NBi Technologies. “For brand owners, this certification brings peace of mind that their custom resealable bags are made with quality and care. Our pouch elevates their reputation of being committed to safety and lowering their carbon footprint.”

This flexible packaging solution is an example of how NBi’s commitment to a circular economy comes to life. The green sustainable packaging is constructed of a 114-micron film of post-consumer recycled polyethylene (PCR PE); the zipper is polyethylene (PE). The CR PCR Stand-Up Pouch submitted for testing was heat sealed on two sides with a press and included a seal zipper and tear notches at the top of the bag.

Third-party test administrators asked all senior adult participants to open and reclose the package properly. Each child was asked to open a package. The study included 50 children (42 to 51 months of age) and 100 senior adults (50 to 70 years old, 70% female). Three children could open the package, with a child-resistant effectiveness of 94%. All senior adults successfully opened the CR PCR Stand-Up Pouch during testing, a 100% effectiveness rate.

Child-resistant packaging is designed and constructed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open or to obtain a harmful amount of a substance within a reasonable time. The packaging also should not be difficult for adults to open. Children are allowed up to five minutes to try to open the package in two testing periods.

Durability testing was performed by adults properly opening and closing a package 20 times. Administrators found this resulted in no noticeable adverse effect to the zipper or bag, thereby continuing to provide a secure closure.

The custom resealable bags are ideal for cannabis packaging, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, dietary supplement packaging, dishwasher detergent packs, and other contents that could be harmful to children.

* The liability of CR certification for final filled product resides with the brand owner.



