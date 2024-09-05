Top

The U.S. cannabis packaging market size was estimated at $1.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2024 to 2030, consultancy Grand View Research reports. That forecast puts the segment’s revenue at $7.99 billion in 2030.

“The current legalization of cannabis for recreational and medical use in several states of the country has substantially driven market expansion,” Grand View Research notes, adding that the major revenue-generating states include Colorado, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Illinois.

For those familiar with Packaging Strategies’ own reporting, the following observation from Grand View Research comes as no surprise: “Increasing environmental concerns have pushed the cannabis business towards the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging materials are becoming very popular as both businesses and consumers aim to minimize their environmental footprint.”

Back in April, Michael Markarian of Contempo Specialty Packaging offered our readers some tips on how to rise to the challenge of providing sustainable packaging for cannabis. Michael’s invaluable insights can be found here.

Also in April, Chris Medrano of Roland DGA made the case that cannabis retailers can increase their return on investment (ROI) by investing in packaging. You can check out Chris’s compelling argument here.

While Michael and Chris both took a bit of a bird’s eye view of the cannabis packaging market, there is no shortage of specific examples of innovative and eco-friendly cannabis packaging, and we are pleased to share some of those packaging solutions here.

Not surprisingly, a solution from Contempo Specialty Packaging itself is in the lineup: a compostable flower pod cannabis packaging system. TIPA and Wyld recently teamed up to combat plastic waste in the growing edibles market, and Grove Bags recently announced an eco-friendly storage solution aimed at addressing the unique challenges of preserving fresh frozen cannabis.

Last but not least, LeafyPack and KindPack® recently introduced the industry’s first Lease-to-Own Program, a revolutionary solution designed to transform cannabis operations by making packaging automation more accessible than ever before.

Learn more about how these companies are leading the charge when it comes to developing and offering innovative and sustainable cannabis packaging solutions.

Contempo Specialty Packaging Pioneers Compostable Flower Pod System for Cannabis

All-metal, child-resistant round tin with home-compostable refill pods. Courtesy of Contempo Specialty Packaging

Contempo Specialty Packaging Pioneers Compostable Flower Pod System for Cannabis

All-metal, child-resistant round tin with home-compostable refill pods. Courtesy of Contempo Specialty Packaging

Contempo Specialty Packaging, an innovative custom packaging company, is excited to introduce a new sustainable packaging solution for the cannabis industry: the compostable flower pod cannabis packaging system. This inventive product boasts the same level of quality and customization that Contempo's customers have come to expect over the past 45 years. This pioneering compostable flower pod system comprises two parts: An all-metal and highly recyclable, resealable, child-resistant tin A one-time child-resistant sealed pod made from a DIN CERTCO- and BPI-certified home and industrially compostable biobased resin that fits securely within the tin Dispensary customers receive both the reusable metal tin and home-compostable bioresin pod on their first purchase. On subsequent purchases, they receive only the pod. The groundbreaking system is home-compostable, sustainable by every metric, and beautifully designed.

TIPA, Wyld Team up to Combat Plastic Waste in Growing Edibles Market

Wyld uses TIPA’s 608 home compostable laminate to produce individual wrapping for Wyld’s edibles as well as pouches and bags for outer parcels. Courtesy of TIPA

TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions for fashion and food, and Wyld, a leader in the North American edibles market, in January announced their partnership to imbue the North American legal edibles industry with alternative-plastic packaging to combat pollution from single-use flexible plastics that aren’t easily recycled.

This comes as the opening of new adult-use markets have put the legal edibles industry on track to more than quadruple by 2032 at an estimated $37.1 billion value. As the market booms, so does demand for sophisticated sustainable packaging that meets both rigorous safety and compliance standards as well as Wyld’s high brand standards. Demand for alternative packaging is largely driven by consumers and businesses seeking to reduce reliance on single-use flexible plastics in the face of the US’s more than 40 million tons of plastic waste a year, only about 6% of which is recycled.

READ MORE

Grove Bags Releases Eco-Friendly Packaging for Frozen Cannabis

ExIce bags prevent freezer burn and condensation build-up. Courtesy of Grove Bags

Grove Bags, the leading provider of USA-Made cannabis packaging powered by TerpLoc® Technology, has announced the launch of ExIce, an eco-friendly storage solution designed to address the unique challenges of preserving fresh frozen cannabis.

ExIce is the only fresh frozen storage solution available on the market that’s completely water soluble. The best part? ExIce fully dissolves in water without leaving any residual microplastics, making it not only biodegradable and compostable but also marine safe — an industry-first that doesn’t sacrifice quality for eco-friendliness.

UV-resistant, antimicrobial, anti-static, and extraordinarily durable, even in sub-zero temperatures, ExIce is engineered to prevent condensation build-up and freezer burn, maintaining the integrity of fresh frozen cannabis by inhibiting ice crystal formation.

READ MORE

LeafyPack and KindPack® Partner to Make Packaging Automation More Accessible

LeafyPack and KindPack® have introduced the industry’s first Lease-to-Own Program, a revolutionary solution designed to transform cannabis operations by making packaging automation more accessible than ever before. The program includes machines such as The RotoBagger, an advanced premade pouch machine. Courtesy of LeafyPack

LeafyPack, an innovator in packaging automation technologies, has announced its partnership with KindPack®, a leader in flexible packaging solutions. Together, LeafyPack and KindPack® are introducing the industry’s first Lease-to-Own Program, a revolutionary solution designed to transform cannabis operations by making packaging automation more accessible than ever before.

The Lease-to-Own Program eliminates the traditional barriers to upgrading packaging equipment. With zero upfront costs, no involvement of financial institutions, and no lengthy waiting periods to qualify, the process is streamlined to deliver the automation operators need, when they need it.

“We're thrilled with the announcement of our new partnership with KindPack® and the launch of the industry’s first lease-to-own program. We're creating something truly innovative that will change the perception of how businesses approach automating their packaging production lines,” said Jonathan Ballard, Vice President of Business Development at LeafyPack. “We aim to be a catalyst for sustainable growth driven solutions in cannabis manufacturing, this needs to extend beyond our own high efficiency equipment offerings. Automation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. One that we believe should be accessible to more business owners across the industry. This partnership and program does just that.”