ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. The company recently launched its new Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. Signature Polymers unifies ExxonMobil’s polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation and promoting enhanced collaboration across the value chain.

Tiong Huat, a prominent logistics provider in Southeast Asia, faced recurring issues with stabilizing palletized loads during transport and storage. Traditional wrapping methods often fell short, resulting in product damage, increased waste, and rising operational costs. These challenges hindered the company’s ability to streamline operations and improve performance.

“We were seeing increasing costs and bottlenecks at the end of the packing line due to contributing factors such as labor shortage, lengthy packing time and high consumption of packing materials,” said Mr. Low, Director of Tiong Huat.

ExxonMobil proposed a solution using Exceed™ XP 7052 stretch hood polyethylene, a material specifically designed to tackle demanding palletization challenges. With superior strength, elasticity, and puncture resistance, Exceed™ XP 7052 provided reliable load containment, reducing the risks of product shifting and damage during transit and handling.

The adoption of Exceed™ XP 7052 enabled Tiong Huat to transition to a stretch hood system that outperformed conventional wrapping techniques. This new approach not only improved pallet stability, but also reduced material usage, contributing to the company’s commitment to reducing waste and enhancing operational efficiency. The technology also eliminated the need for heat-shrinking, offering substantial energy savings and lowering overall costs.

“We were able to leverage ExxonMobil’s performance polyethylenes to provide a solution that supported the conversion of the incumbent thicker shrink hood into an alternative solution that enabled a much thinner stretch hood that can offer consistent hooding performance,” said Nicholas Yap, Market Development Manager of ExxonMobil Chemical Malaysia Sdn Bhd. “Rising labor cost and lack of available manpower is a challenge for all industries, not just rubber. Automation using stretch hoods can offer a potential solution to help address these challenges.”

In addition to these operational benefits, the stretch hood solution enhanced the visual appeal of palletized loads with its transparent and glossy finish, ensuring that packaged goods presented a professional image. The film’s durability and versatility allowed Tiong Huat to handle diverse logistics requirements effectively while maintaining a high standard of quality.

This collaboration between Tiong Huat and ExxonMobil demonstrates how innovative material solutions can address complex logistics challenges. By leveraging Exceed™ XP 7052 stretch hood technology, Tiong Huat achieved operational efficiency and set a new benchmark for palletization performance in the logistics industry.

To check out the full case study, please visit here.