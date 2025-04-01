Coveris Launches New Stretch Sleeve Solution with up to 75% Recycled Content

Coveris, a leading packaging manufacturer, launches SleeveFlexR Stretch, a new circular stretch sleeve solution developed using up to 75% recycled content. Unveiling at Plastics Recycling Show Europe, the innovation sets a new sustainable benchmark in the stretch sleeve market and compliancy with the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The development is made possible through Coveris’ recycling business, ReCover.

Available with 35%, 50% or 75% recycled content, SleeveFlexR Stretch introduces a sleeve-to-sleeve circular process by Coveris and ReCover. Printed sleeve waste materials collected via existing recycling infrastructures are recycled at Coveris’ ReCover facility. Pioneering de-inking technology removes ink from the material during recycling to produce high-quality post-consumer recyclate (PCR).

Aligned with the ReCover mission of keeping plastic circular in support of Coveris’ No Waste sustainability strategy, the PCR resin is used in the production of SleeveFlexR Stretch sleeves at the Coveris manufacturing facility in Warburg, Germany, for beverage, dairy, home and personal care, and speciality and agro chemical sectors. Driving a circular economy within the stretch sleeve sector, SleeveFlexR Stretch solutions are compliant with European Union PPWR mandated levels of recycled content for plastic packaging, and the UK Plastic Packaging Tax.

Coveris’ lightweight SleeveFlexR Stretch sleeves, made from polyethylene (PE), feature elastic properties that allow them to fit tightly around bottles and containers without heat or glue. They provide an effective and robust packaging format for communicating essential consumer information whilst delivering outstanding brand appeal. Stretch sleeves are designed to be easily separated from primary packaging formats enabling efficient sorting into individual recycling streams.

The introduction of Coveris’ sleeve-to-sleeve PCR model complements sectors such as bottling where an established recycling infrastructure exists. It allows brand owners and retailers to enhance the environmental performance of their packaging with both bottle and sleeve components operating in a circular process.

The SleeveFlexR Stretch solution is also effective in sectors such as beverage and dairy where consumers are making point-of-sale purchase decisions. Aligned with PPWR requirements, rigid plastic bottles are featuring increasing levels of PCR content which can affect their appearance. Providing 360-degree product decoration, the SleeveFlexR Stretch solution delivers high impact shelf-presence, mitigating any visual impact of PCR content in the primary packaging component.

“This is a breakthrough for the stretch sleeve market,” said Philipp Niehues, Business Development Director at ReCover. “By combining Coveris’ packaging expertise with our award-winning ReCover de-inking technology, we’ve created an innovative sleeve-to-sleeve recycling model for post-consumer material. It works with existing infrastructure and the option of 35%, 50% or 75% levels of high-quality recycled content moves us beyond PPWR compliance to offer real circularity and a broad portfolio of sustainable solutions for our customers.”

Coveris is exhibiting at Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), the industry event for plastics recycling industry and supply chain in mainland Europe, held from April 1-2, at RAI Amsterdam. Visit stand G116 to find out more about SleeveFlexR Stretch and Coveris’ new partnership with Nextek, supporting food-grade mechanical recycling.