Recyclable flexible packaging innovator, Eco Flexibles, has increased its capabilities with the installation of a second pouch machine following the significant success of its expanded product range.

The installation of a second Karlville Swiss KS-SUP-400-D pouch machine at its new production site comes less than a year after Eco Flexibles first invested in establishing its pouch range. The move sees Eco Flexibles solidify its position as the only supplier in the UK capable of designing, manufacturing and supplying fully recyclable water-based printed mono polymer and paper pouch solutions.

Eco Flexibles, a high-growth business that helps brand owners switch packaging lines to lightweight, recyclable mono material options without compromising performance, supplies both mono polymer and paper-based structures to customers. The business offers a range of options, including single web 2-side-seal pouches, 3-side-seal pouches, and k-seal or doy stand-up pouches.

David Smith, General Manager at Eco Flexibles, stated, “Pouches are one of the fastest growing packaging formats, as our success demonstrates. Just 10 months on from our first install, due to the high demand we are experiencing, we are happy to announce the installation of our new Karlville Swiss pouch machine. It is a true packaging titan, giving us the ideal combination of speed, agility and quality that allows us to react quickly to our customers’ needs, marking us as a responsive, future-ready packaging partner."

In January 2024, Eco Flexibles installed the first Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 inkjet digital flexible packaging press outside of Japan at its new production facility. Due to high demand, the packaging specialist ordered a second in June with installation completed in September. Now with two Karlville Swiss KS-SUP-400-D pouch machines added to its offering, it has been a year of significant growth and investment for the Northampton based business.

Sustainability is at the heart of every Eco Flexibles packaging solution. By partnering with clients from concept to completion, the company takes the lead in developing light weight recyclable packaging alternatives that meet the highest standards of performance, while contributing to a robust circular economy.