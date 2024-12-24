Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, and Brückner Maschinenbau (Brückner), a global cast extrusion line manufacturer, have partnered to develop a coextruded, peelable, BOPET lidding film that addresses demands of film producers for streamlined production efficiencies, improved consumer ease of use and reduced end of life impact through the use of optimized equipment.

This partnership is driven by the market’s lack of a full-service approach to manufacturing lidding films. It entails providing film producers with raw materials, such as resins and adhesives, as well as training on how to optimize equipment settings to produce a direct-food-contact-compliant BOPET lidding film efficiently and effectively. To do this, Bostik and Brückner wish to combine Bostik’s know-how in specialty copolyesters design and formulation with Brückner’s expertise in designing cast extrusion lines.

This combination of skills allowed Bostik and Brückner to simplify processes: film producers can now coextrude the resins and adhesives to manufacture the film in one pass, which reduces overall energy usage compared to other film production processes that require multiple steps.

Additionally, the finished film exhibits peelable behavior that addresses consumer preferences for ease of use as well as seal safety for meat, dual ovenable, produce and fruit fresh cuts packages and more. Moreover, converters can reduce complexities and associated costs, as they do not have to modify the film via a coating process with a seal/peel layer once they receive it.

Finally, as a full PET-based product, the film helps enable a monomaterial package design and can be recycled with PET thermoform trays

Thanks to this full-service approach, Bostik and Brückner may also provide film producers with training on how to best utilize the equipment, in order to reduce downtime, including associated waste and energy costs, and quickly deliver quality films to converters.

“We appreciate collaborating with Brückner on this initiative and feel that a full-service approach to BOPET lidding film production is very valuable to the flexible packaging market,” said Claude Granel, Bostik’s Global Market Leader, Advanced Packaging and Converting. “In addition to streamlining operations and reducing overall costs, it allows film producers to understand how optimized equipment can enhance their processes and end results.”

Furthering Bostik’s sentiment, Markus Koppers, Brückner Maschinenbau’s Head of Technology Center, said, “It also helps the entire value chain do their jobs more easily while meeting performance, efficiency and sustainability goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bostik to meet the flexible packaging market’s evolving needs.”