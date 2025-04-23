Borealis and Hosokawa Alpine Partner to Develop Ultra-Thin MDO Film Structures

Collaboration is at the core of how Borealis operates, driving solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and circularity. A recent project with long-term partner Hosokawa Alpine is a perfect example - together, they tested the limits of Machine Direction Orientation (MDO) film structures using Borealis’ advanced polyethylene (PE) BorShape™ grades.

The benefits of BorShape™ for MDO films

Developed with Borealis’ proprietary Borstar® Technology, BorShape PE materials offers a unique combination of properties that make them ideal for MDO film applications. These include consistent processability, high thermal resistance, excellent quality, and minimal gel levels - ensuring optimal performance and enabling the development of monomaterial structures.

Groundbreaking results from Hosokawa Alpine’s test center

To test the capabilities of BorShape, Borealis conducted trials at Hosokawa Alpin’s state-of-the-art test center. One of the key goals was to explore how far they could reduce MDO film thickness while maintaining process stability. The results were remarkable: the trials successfully produced films as thin as 15 µm, achieving a stretching ratio close to 7 - for comparison, the standard thickness for MDO films is 23 µm.

Even at this significantly reduced thickness, the process remained stable, demonstrating the exceptional performance of BorShape grades. Borealis also produced films at 23 µm to evaluate and compare properties at various thicknesses.

“These test results demonstrate the potential of our BorShape grades in supporting the transformation to monomaterial solutions,” said Peter Voortmans, Borealis Vice President Marketing Consumer Products. “We’ve shown that thinner, high-quality MDO films can be produced without compromising stability or performance - a clear example of how our innovation drives progress and supports our commitment to making everyday life easier.”

Advancing circularity in flexible packaging

By showing that it’s possible to create thinner MDO films while still delivering on performance, these test results pave the way for flexible packaging that uses fewer resources. Coupled with BorShape’s suitability for monomaterial structures, the result is packaging that’s not only more efficient but also easier to recycle.

Together with Hosokawa Alpine, Borealis looks forward to collaborating with their customers to develop BorShape solutions inspired by these test results and to create a more sustainable future for flexible packaging.

“Having Borealis in our test center has been a fantastic opportunity to push the boundaries of what’s possible with MDO films,” said Bernd Bayer, Head of Research & Development, Hosokawa Alpine. “It’s exciting to anticipate these results opening the door to thinner, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions for flexible packaging.”