Flexible Packaging Material ConvertingFlexible Packaging Materials & Services

Borealis and Hosokawa Alpine Partner to Develop Ultra-Thin MDO Film Structures

Borealis Hosokawa.png

(Courtesy of Borealis)

April 23, 2025

Collaboration is at the core of how Borealis operates, driving solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and circularity. A recent project with long-term partner Hosokawa Alpine is a perfect example - together, they tested the limits of Machine Direction Orientation (MDO) film structures using Borealis’ advanced polyethylene (PE) BorShape™ grades.

The benefits of BorShape™ for MDO films

Developed with Borealis’ proprietary Borstar® Technology, BorShape PE materials offers a unique combination of properties that make them ideal for MDO film applications. These include consistent processability, high thermal resistance, excellent quality, and minimal gel levels - ensuring optimal performance and enabling the development of monomaterial structures.

Groundbreaking results from Hosokawa Alpine’s test center

To test the capabilities of BorShape, Borealis conducted trials at Hosokawa Alpin’s state-of-the-art test center. One of the key goals was to explore how far they could reduce MDO film thickness while maintaining process stability. The results were remarkable: the trials successfully produced films as thin as 15 µm, achieving a stretching ratio close to 7 - for comparison, the standard thickness for MDO films is 23 µm.

Even at this significantly reduced thickness, the process remained stable, demonstrating the exceptional performance of BorShape grades. Borealis also produced films at 23 µm to evaluate and compare properties at various thicknesses.

“These test results demonstrate the potential of our BorShape grades in supporting the transformation to monomaterial solutions,” said Peter Voortmans, Borealis Vice President Marketing Consumer Products. “We’ve shown that thinner, high-quality MDO films can be produced without compromising stability or performance - a clear example of how our innovation drives progress and supports our commitment to making everyday life easier.”

Advancing circularity in flexible packaging

By showing that it’s possible to create thinner MDO films while still delivering on performance, these test results pave the way for flexible packaging that uses fewer resources. Coupled with BorShape’s suitability for monomaterial structures, the result is packaging that’s not only more efficient but also easier to recycle.

Together with Hosokawa Alpine, Borealis looks forward to collaborating with their customers to develop BorShape solutions inspired by these test results and to create a more sustainable future for flexible packaging.

“Having Borealis in our test center has been a fantastic opportunity to push the boundaries of what’s possible with MDO films,” said Bernd Bayer, Head of Research & Development, Hosokawa Alpine. “It’s exciting to anticipate these results opening the door to thinner, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions for flexible packaging.”

KEYWORDS: circular economy films mono material films sustainability

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • June 18, 2025

    Global Pouch Forum

    Innovation meets opportunity at the Global Pouch Forum! Now in its 28th year, Global Pouch Forum is the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. Discover current and emerging trends in the flexible packaging market, including opportunities for the use of pouch packaging in food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Hosokawa Alpine American Inc.

    Alpine American is a leading supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Systems, offering the entire spectrum of Blown Film Lines from single-layer to the most sophisticated 11-layer barrier film lines. The X-Die and V-Ring provide superior product quality and profitability.

  • Mica Corporation

    Mica Corporation has been creating innovative, water-based primers and coatings that solve the converting industry's toughest adhesion challenges since 1971. Mica's primers and coatings improve adhesion, barrier properties, aesthetics, and overall performance in thin-film, lightweight, biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable flexible packaging structures. Let's create a sustainable future for packaging together.

Keep the info flowing with our eNewsletters!

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!