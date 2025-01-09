American Packaging Corporation (APC), a family-owned conventional printing leader in flexible packaging since 1902, has established an innovative Digital Printing Unit in APC’s Center of Excellence in Columbus, Wisconsin. The new production cell is powered by two HP Indigo 200K Digital Presses and is fully equipped for agile flexible packaging production, including laminating, coating and pouching.

APC’s decision to expand its digital print capability was based on the flexible packaging markets gradual shift from volume production to short run and on-demand printing, as brands continue to demand agile supply chains. APC also has digital printing in its Story City, Iowa Center of Excellence, along with laminating, coating, pouching and bag making capabilities.

Over the years, APC’s legacy has spanned rotogravure and flexographic printing has been bolstered by continual investments in cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art equipment and world-class facilities. Leveraging its new HP Indigo digital printing capabilities, APC brings brands the agility, sustainability, and creativity they need. Digital print also allows APC to tap the growing segment of SMB brands complimented by high-volume production lines to provide a world class hybrid print environment and serviceable range.

One of the reasons APC chose to embrace HP Indigo digital printing technology was its ability to achieve unparalleled print quality, accurate color matching and color consistency. By installing the HP Indigo 200K, APC now have the ability to seamlessly switch jobs from flexo to digital.

Simplified workflows, along with time and cost-savings, were pivotal reasons behind APC's decision to choose HP Indigo. Digital production powered by HP Indigo 200K Digital Presses enables APC to offer existing new customers faster, more sustainable solutions. It eliminates the traditional time and cost associated with creating rotogravure cylinders or flexographic plates, while introducing digital value like short runs, fast time to market, and variable data printing. The streamlined process not only improves efficiency but opens new opportunities for business growth.

Fred Morse, Director of Digital Technology and Sales, American Packaging, added, “Our investment in the HP Indigo 200K digital press allows our passionate team of packaging professionals to provide alternative and creative solutions to meet and exceed our customers business requirements.”

“We are excited to see APC joining the growing movement of conventional flexible packaging converters expanding their portfolios with digital capabilities,” said Eran Lazar, VP Product, Strategy and Business Development at HP Indigo. “By embracing our digital presses, companies like APC can unlock productivity gains, sustainability benefits, and new business opportunities, positioning themselves to thrive in evolving markets.”

As APC continues to innovate, its world class Digital Printing Unit marks a significant step forward in providing seamless solutions that align with the needs of today and tomorrow’s dynamic markets. By combining its legacy expertise with the latest digital technology, APC is shaping the future of flexible packaging and building a stronger future for the company.

To learn more about American Packaging Corporation, please visit: https://americanpackaging.com/.