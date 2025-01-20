The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced its support for the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance (FFRA)’s new Plastic Film Recycling Directory. This valuable resource is designed to facilitate the collection and recycling of flexible film materials.

The directory serves as a vital tool for businesses, municipalities and consumers by helping them identify recycling programs, facilities and partners that accept flexible film materials, including plastic bags, wraps and other polyethylene films.

An initiative of the Plastics Industry Association, FFRA is committed to advancing the recycling of flexible plastic films. Their goal is to increase recycling rates by improving education, expanding access to recycling, and building consumer confidence. As part of the Alliance, FPA reinforces its dedication to sustainability, collaboration and the promotion of a circular economy.

“As an association dedicated to advancing the sustainability benefits of flexible films and expanding recycling opportunities, FPA is proud to support the launch of the FFRA Plastic Film Recycling Directory,” said Dan Felton, FPA President & CEO. “This resource represents a major step forward in enhancing recycling access and advancing a more circular economy for flexible films.”

“The Flexible Film Recycling Alliance is excited to launch its Plastic Film Recycling Directory,” said Patrick Krieger, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). “FFRA’s priorities include ensuring consumers know where to recycle plastic film and feel confident that their materials are being properly recycled. This directory is an essential step toward increasing plastic film recycling rates across America, and FPA’s involvement underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving this goal.”

Retailers and recycling depots collecting plastic film are encouraged to join the directory. For more information, visit the directory’s website.