hubergroup is thrilled to introduce its latest innovations: Cold Foil Silver and Cold Foil Gold adhesives, specially designed for Food Contact Material (FCM) applications. Tailored for packaging manufacturers in the confectionery, chocolate, tobacco and hygiene sectors, these cutting-edge products meet the highest standards for visual quality, safety and efficiency in print production.

Unmatched Brilliance and Precision

The new Cold Foil Silver and Cold Foil Gold adhesives are powered by hubergroup's advanced UV-curing cold foil adhesives, NewV lac MGA to provide sharp definition and dazzling brilliance. With rapid curing speeds and top-tier press performance, these cold foil solutions offer brands the opportunity to achieve high-impact metallic effects with precision. Developed to maximize production efficiency, they also reduce material consumption by minimizing initial print waste, supporting a more cost-effective and eco-conscious production process.

Uncompromising Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Developed in collaboration with leading foil manufacturers, these products undergo stringent testing, ensuring they are available for immediate use worldwide. In addition to their excellent press performance, Cold Foil Silver and Cold Foil Gold adhesives uphold the highest product safety standards. Both products are compliant with key regulatory standards, including the EuPIA Suitability List of Photoinitiators and Photosynergists for Food Contact Materials, EuPIA Guideline for Printing Inks applied to Food Contact Materials and the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for FCM Printing Inks. They are formulated according the Swiss Ordinance on Materials and Articles in Contact with Food (SR 817.023.21) allowing the printed article being compliant to the Framework Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004, along with the Plastics Regulation (EU) No. 10/2011.

Efficiency and Sustainability Combined

Beyond their striking visual effects and safety credentials, Cold Foil Silver and Cold Foil Gold adhesives also offer reduced costs and lower waste through minimized make-ready materials and initial run losses. These products are part of hubergroup’s commitment to sustainable production, empowering companies to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing quality.

“With Cold Foil Silver and Gold adhesives, we are setting new standards in brilliance: our customers receive a premium printing solution that combines high safety and striking effects – ideal for a demanding market,” says Patrick Hübel, Director of Global Product and Color Management at hubergroup.

With these latest innovations, hubergroup reaffirms its leadership in the printing industry, underscoring a commitment to safety, sustainability, and efficiency. Cold Foil Silver and Cold Foil Gold adhesives are now available globally, offering print shops a solution that effortlessly merges technical excellence with environmental responsibility.