Berry Global’s flexible films division is set to unveil the latest addition to its Bontite® Sustane™ Stretch Film portfolio at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham on February 12-13 – now featuring 30% certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Bontite is a range of technically advanced blown stretch films offering exceptional holding force to ensure palletized goods remain secure throughout transit. Providing strength, puncture resistance and load stability, Bontite films are a prime solution for a range of industries including logistics, food and beverage, construction, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and ecommerce.

The range includes films made from virgin materials as well as the Bontite Sustane portfolio, which utilizes various types of recycled plastic. At the heart of this latest advancement is Berry’s commitment to developing high-performance packaging solutions that align with circular economy principles. The integration of 30% certified post-consumer recycled content, which helps to reduce the reliance on virgin plastic, combined with stretch film's ability to be recycled post-use, supports this goal.

The use of PCR content in stretch films often presents technical challenges, from maintaining consistent strength and elasticity to ensuring load stability. However, through continuous investment in research and product development, Berry has successfully overcome these challenges to deliver the reliable performance and protection their customers have come to expect.

In addition, Berry works closely with its customers to help them optimize their packaging process – helping to re-engineer wrap patterns, select the ideal film thickness, and fine-tune machine settings to minimize costs and maximize load stability.

“Stretch films are a critical component in the packaging process, keeping goods secure and protected throughout the supply chain,” said Gabrielle Ditsch, Sales Director at Berry Global’s European Flexible Films business.

“Our new Bontite Sustane Stretch Film incorporating 30% PCR content demonstrates Berry’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. By incorporating PCR, we can help to reduce the environmental impact of packaging while delivering an effective solution that safeguards products, reduces waste, and supports circular economy goals.”

Berry Global continues to push the boundaries of technical performance and operational excellence, reinforcing the vital role that high-quality stretch films play in modern packaging.