Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has collaborated with Proquimia to launch paper-based stand-up pouches for dishwashing tabs in Spain and Portugal. Mondi’s internal product impact assessment indicates that the new solution has significantly lower CO2 emissions from cradle to gate compared with the previous plastic solution.

The flexible stand-up pouches contain 20 water-soluble dishwashing tabs. Created using Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5, the new solution is a paper-based alternative to replace the previously used plastic solution.

The pack can be easily opened and closed using a zipper across the top, and each pouch holds the tabs securely, while easily standing upright and providing excellent printing properties - meaning the final result is an attractive packaging that communicates the brand and product information well on shelf.

As part of Mondi’s re/cycle portfolio, the paper-based pouches are designed to meet the recyclability requirements for Spain and Portugal. The entire packaging solution, including the zipper, contains more than 85% paper share, meaning the packaging can be conveniently disposed of by the end consumer in the paper recycling streams across both countries.

The paper-based re/cycle StandUpPouch is manufactured in-house at Mondi: first, the kraft paper is made from responsibly sourced fibers, then it’s coated to provide the barrier properties needed to protect the tabs inside, and finally it’s printed, slit and converted to the final pouch, ready for filling and sealing.

Mondi and Proquimia collaborated closely to develop this innovative solution, helping both companies continue to move towards their own sustainability goals.

As Alessandro D’Agostino, Business Development Manager for Home & Personal Care at Mondi says: “Consumers across Europe are switching to household brands that have adopted a more sustainable packaging solution. By closely collaborating with our customers, we aim to balance resource efficiency with the lowest possible environmental impact, meeting the demands of our customers and their end-consumers alike. In line with our MAP2030 commitments, Mondi is actively working towards creating packaging solutions that keep valuable raw materials in circulation.”

Cristina Arola Vilella, Packaging Manager at Proquimia, says: “The long-term aim is to introduce recyclable packaging throughout our entire portfolio and Mondi is the ideal partner to help us do this, while maintaining the high standards of quality that our customers and end users expect. This collaboration strengthens Proquimia's commitment to sustainability, a value we have upheld since our beginning: we’re really looking forward to developing our working relationship with Mondi.”