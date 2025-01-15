Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, is proud that ten of its innovative products have received WorldStar Packaging Awards in 2025. The awards, organized annually by the World Packaging Organisation, celebrate outstanding achievements in packaging design and technology across the globe.

Markus Gärtner, CEO Corrugated Packaging at Mondi says: “We are proud to mark a milestone in 2025 with Mondi receiving more WorldStar awards than ever before. This broad recognition across our regions highlights the strength of partnerships with our customers and the creativity and collaborative efforts of our teams. These awards inspire us to keep pushing boundaries and deliver even more innovative solutions.”

Thomas Ott, CEO Flexible Packaging at Mondi, commented: “These awards underline Mondi’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in packaging. By closely collaborating with our customers and partners, we ensure our solutions deliver on functionality while keeping materials in circulation and avoiding waste. The recognition by the World Packaging Organisation is a testament to the dedication of our teams and our collective focus on creating value through packaging that supports a circular economy.”

The WorldStar 2025 Awards Ceremony will take place on May 30, 2025, in Milan, Italy. The Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the packaging industry, recognizing innovation that addresses critical challenges and delivers exceptional value. Mondi’s success in 2025 underscores its role as a pioneer in sustainable packaging solutions.

Among the winners was Mondi’s Paper bag without free film. Winning in the Other category, Mondi’s paper bag without free film layer is an innovative solution in industrial packaging, designed to protect filling goods like building materials, chemicals and feeds. It significantly reduces the plastic content by replacing the free film layer with a coated barrier paper. The bag is certified recyclable based on tests conducted in Mondi’s recycling laboratory in Frantschach according to CEPI v.2 test method and 4evergreen’s fiber-based packaging recyclability evaluation protocol and scored 19 out of 20 points in the certification of Interseroh+.

Full List Mondi’s 2025 WorldStar Award winners: