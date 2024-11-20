Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has announced the start-up of its new extrusion line at Mondi Coating Štĕti (Czech Republic), marking another milestone in the group’s commitment to support customers in their transition to sustainable solutions.

The extrusion line is part of a wider investment that includes a new production building with state-of-the-art machinery, including coating and slitting capabilities.

The investment expands the production of FunctionalBarrier Papers and other high-quality coated papers, offering paper-based solutions with customized barrier properties. Applications range from food and non-food contact packaging to industrial solutions, such as case linings for solid board and barrier liners for corrugated case materials.

As part of Mondi’s re/cycle portfolio, the innovative range of FunctionalBarrier Papers offers solutions that can be recycled in existing paper waste streams across Europe.

“The start-up of our new extrusion line at Štětí reflects Mondi’s commitment to helping customers on their sustainability journey. It further contributes to meeting our own MAP2030 commitments by designing innovative packaging and paper solutions that keep materials in circulation and avoid waste. We are excited to continue collaborating closely with our customers and contributing to a circular economy,” said Marko Schuster, COO Functional Paper & Films at Mondi.