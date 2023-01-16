Mondi, a leader in sustainable packaging and paper solutions, has earned eight honors from the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards for 2023. The awards will be formally received at an event in Dusseldorf, Germany, in May.

Recognizing the best ideas, innovations and technologies on the market, with a focus on sustainability, product protection and end-user convenience, the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards are open to a wide selection of packaging companies from around the world.

“We are very proud to have our sustainable and innovative packaging solutions recognized. Together with our valued customers, we work hard to create distinctive solutions that serve societal needs, and receiving prestigious awards like these is incredibly satisfying for our hard working teams,” said Mondi Corrugated Packaging chief executive officer Markus Gaertner. “We are already excited about making many more of our ideas a reality over the next year.”

Mondi’s eight awards span across five different categories. The products receiving awards, along with their respective categories, can be seen below:

Mono Formable PP, Food

RetortPouch Recyclable, Food

EasyTray, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

NoTamperBox, E-Commerce

Corrugated-board Wedge, Transit

TrapezeBox, Food

Turbocharger, Transit

Eco Multi Rack, Other

“We are honored to be recognized by the WorldStar Awards,” said CEO of Mondi Flexible Packaging Thomas Ott. “Our broad range of product innovations help our customers reach their sustainability goals, since we always evaluate what the best solution is for our customers, our planet and the end-user.”

To learn more about Mondi and the company’s award-winning products, please visit

https://www.mondigroup.com/en/newsroom/press-release/2023/mondi-celebrates-eight-worldstar-awards-for-outstanding-packaging-solutions/.